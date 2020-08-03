Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today reported its results for the second quarter 2020.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Reported net income (loss) of $(0.41) per diluted share for the second quarter 2020, as compared to $(0.43) per diluted share for the second quarter 2019; and net income (loss) of $(0.88) per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 , as compared to $2.24 per diluted share for the same period in 2019;

per diluted share for the second quarter 2020, as compared to per diluted share for the second quarter 2019; and net income (loss) of per diluted share for the six months ended , as compared to per diluted share for the same period in 2019; Achieved Core Funds from Operations per diluted share of $0.28 for the second quarter 2020, as compared to $0.40 for the second quarter 2019;

for the second quarter 2020, as compared to for the second quarter 2019; Roseland's 6,524-unit multifamily stabilized portfolio was 92.6% leased at June 30, 2020 , with an average rent of $3,020 per unit;

6,524-unit multifamily stabilized portfolio was 92.6% leased at , with an average rent of per unit; Roseland's same-store portfolio, consisting of 4,838 units, experienced a 10.2% decrease in NOI over second quarter 2019. Over the same period, revenues decreased 5.2%, and expenses increased by 3.5%. Excluding a revenue write-off from a single corporate apartment provider of $0.9 million , same-store NOI would have been a decrease of 5.0% ;

same-store portfolio, consisting of 4,838 units, experienced a 10.2% decrease in NOI over second quarter 2019. Over the same period, revenues decreased 5.2%, and expenses increased by 3.5%. Excluding a revenue write-off from a single corporate apartment provider of , same-store NOI would have been a decrease of 5.0% ; Roseland continued lease-up activities at The Emery at Overlook Ridge in the second quarter with 248 units delivered to date. As of July 27, 2020 , delivered units were 81% leased;

continued lease-up activities at The Emery at Overlook Ridge in the second quarter with 248 units delivered to date. As of , delivered units were 81% leased; Leased 155,054 sq. ft. of commercial space: 54,734 sq. ft. on the Waterfront, 100,320 sq. ft. in class A suburban and suburban; growing Core portfolio office rental rates by 3.4% on a cash basis and 12.9% on a GAAP basis;

Core office portfolio was 80.3% leased, with the Waterfront at 78.6%, class A suburban portfolio at 89.5%, and Suburban at 77.4% leased at June 30, 2020 ;

; The Company's office same-store portfolio, consisting of 4,508,801 sq. ft., experienced a 13.4% increase in Cash NOI and a 3.6% decrease in GAAP NOI in the second quarter 2020 over the second quarter 2019;

Office collections averaged 96% in the second quarter 2020 and are 98% in July 2020 ; Residential collections averaged 98% in the second quarter 2020 and are 99% in July 2020 ;

; Residential collections averaged 98% in the second quarter 2020 and are 99% in ; Declared regular $0.20 per share quarterly common stock dividend payable in cash; and

per share quarterly common stock dividend payable in cash; and Due to the uncertainty of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company continues to believe it is prudent to withdraw its guidance for full year 2020 EPS and Core FFO.

MaryAnne Gilmartin, Mack-Cali Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, "As the Board embarks upon its search for a permanent CEO, my focus will be to continue operating the Company at the highest level. We remain committed to ensuring that our tenants, our communities, and our team remain healthy as we work to overcome the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Certainly our business and our results have been affected. In my time as a member of the Board, I have come to appreciate that we have a very talented and engaged team that is highly committed to ensuring the ongoing success of the Company. We have great assets, strong operations, and a solid financial core. In the coming quarters, my focus will be to empower the organization to provide excellent service to our tenants, dispose of non-core assets, collect rents, retain tenants and lease up our New Jersey waterfront properties in order to build long-term value for our shareholders."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

* All per share amounts presented below are on a diluted basis.

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $(34.9) million, or $(0.41) per share, as compared to $(22.1) million, or $(0.43) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income (loss) available to common shareholders equaled $(74.8) million, or $(0.88) per share, as compared to $222.4 million, or $2.24 per share, for the same period last year.

Funds from operations (FFO) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $5.0 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to $32.9 million, or $0.33 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, FFO equaled $34.7 million, or $0.35 per share, as compared to $72.5 million, or $0.72 per share, for the same period last year

For the second quarter 2020, Core FFO was $28.0 million, or $0.28 per share, as compared to $40.0 million, or $0.40 per share for the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Core FFO equaled $61.3 million, or $0.61 per share, as compared to $80.9 million, or $0.80 per share, for the same period last year.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Office



The Company's consolidated Core office properties (including Discontinued Operations) were 80.3 percent leased at June 30, 2020, as compared to 81.1 percent leased at March 31, 2020 and 79.8 percent leased at June 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2020 same-store GAAP revenues for the office portfolio decreased by 5.3 percent while same-store GAAP NOI decreased by 3.6 percent from the same period in 2019. Second quarter 2020 same store cash revenues for the office portfolio increased by 4.3 percent while same store cash NOI grew by 13.4 percent from 2019. Same store cash revenues and same store cash NOI exclude straight-line rent and FAS 141 adjustments.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company executed eight leases at its Core office portfolio, totaling 155,054 square feet. Of these totals, one lease for 10,512 square feet (6.8 percent) was a new lease and seven leases for 144,542 square feet (93.2 percent) were lease renewals and other tenant retention transactions.

Rental rate roll-up for the Core portfolio for second quarter 2020 transactions was 3.4 percent on a cash basis and 12.9 percent on a GAAP basis.

Multifamily

Roseland's stabilized operating portfolio was 92.6 percent leased at June 30, 2020, as compared to 95.7 percent at March 31, 2020 predominately based on a dramatic decrease in new lease traffic. Excluding the corporate write-off, same-store revenues decreased by 1.9 percent resulting in a same-store net operating income decrease of 5.0 percent for the second quarter 2020, as compared to second quarter 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, same-store revenues increased 1.7 percent and NOI increased 2.1 percent over the same period in 2019.

At quarter end, Roseland had 1,942 units under construction across five projects (inclusive of the Emery). This aggregate $1 billion construction portfolio has a projected stabilized yield of approximately 6.15 percent.

Hotels and Parking

The Company's Residence Inn at Port Imperial remained open through the second quarter 2020 experiencing average occupancy of 70 percent. The Company's remaining two hotels, the Envue, which is wholly owned, and the Hyatt, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture with Hyatt, were closed in the second quarter 2020.

The Company recorded $21.9 million of parking revenues in 2019. Typically, approximately 40 percent of the Company's parking revenue comes from transient office workers and visitors to the neighborhoods. Second quarter 2020 parking revenues were down $2.5 million or 45 percent over the previous year's quarter.

TRANSACTION ACTIVITY

In April 2020, 111 River Street, a 566,000-square-foot office building in Hoboken, New Jersey, was contracted for sale for $244.5 million, or $432 per square foot, which is subject to due diligence.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company executed a term sheet for a $165 million mortgage loan with its current lender on the BLVD 475 (f.k.a. Monaco) to replace its existing debt effective by year end 2020.

SUBURBAN OFFICE DISPOSITION UPDATE

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company executed an amendment to its agreement to sell the Parsippany and Giralda Farms portfolio, a follows:

Phase 1, now scheduled to close in third quarter 2020, includes 11 buildings in Morris County for a gross purchase price of $167.6 million .

for a gross purchase price of . Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed a sale for one of the 11 buildings in Phase 1, 3 Giralda Farms, a vacant 141,000-square-foot office building in Madison, NJ for a gross price of $8 million .

for a gross price of . Phase 2, now scheduled to close in fourth quarter 2020, includes 4 buildings in Morris County for a gross purchase price of $105.8 million .

The remaining office portfolios in Monmouth, Short Hills and MetroPark are now expected to close either in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early 2021.

BALANCE SHEET/CAPITAL MARKETS

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a debt-to-undepreciated assets ratio of 50.2 percent compared to 48.0 percent at December 31, 2019 and 42.7 percent at June 30, 2019. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 13.0x compared to 9.5x for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company's interest coverage ratio was 2.6x for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 2.9x for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

DIVIDEND

In July 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the second quarter 2020, which was paid on July 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 13, 2020.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, REVENUES

2020



2019



2020



2019 Revenue from leases $ 64,792

$ 73,018

$ 135,242

$ 152,409 Real estate services

2,755



3,530



5,748



7,372 Parking income

3,034



5,515



8,299



10,381 Hotel income

772



2,094



2,397



2,377 Other income

1,297



2,448



3,021



4,332 Total revenues

72,650



86,605



154,707



176,871























EXPENSES





















Real estate taxes

10,573



11,018



21,510



22,662 Utilities

3,113



4,091



6,966



10,203 Operating services

15,633



17,913



31,697



34,712 Real estate services expenses

3,085



3,979



6,806



8,245 General and administrative

17,242



16,946



33,060



30,265 Depreciation and amortization

27,341



31,971



61,137



63,505 Land and other impairments

16,846



2,499



22,109



2,499 Total expenses

93,833



88,417



183,285



172,091























OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME





















Interest expense

(20,612)



(22,207)



(41,530)



(45,688) Interest and other investment income (loss)

7



515



39



1,338 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

(946)



(88)



(1,654)



(769) Gain on change of control of interests

-



-



-



13,790 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses on disposition of





















rental property, net

-



255



(7,915)



268,364 Gain on disposition of developable land

-



270



4,813



270 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-



-



-



903 Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net

-



588



-



1,899 Total other income (expense)

(21,551)



(20,667)



(46,247)



240,107 Income (loss) from continuing operations

(42,734)



(22,479)



(74,825)



244,887 Discontinued operations:





















Income from discontinued operations

21,729



7,952



43,722



16,180 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized losses on





















disposition of rental property and impairments, net

(11,929)



(5,802)



(39,675)



(5,802) Total discontinued operations, net

9,800



2,150



4,047



10,378 Net income (loss)

(32,934)



(20,329)



(70,778)



255,265 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures

829



847



1,005



2,095 Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership of income from continuing

operations

4,626



2,647



8,292



(24,196) Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations

(937)



(213)



(388)



(1,050) Redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6,471)



(5,006)



(12,942)



(9,673) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (34,887)

$ (22,054)

$ (74,811)

$ 222,441























Basic earnings per common share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.51)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.92)



2.14 Discontinued operations

0.10



0.02



0.04



0.10 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.41)

$ (0.43)

$ (0.88)

$ 2.24























Diluted earnings per common share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.51)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.92)

$ 2.14 Discontinued operations

0.10



0.02



0.04



0.10 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.41)

$ (0.43)

$ (0.88)

$ 2.24























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

90,629



90,533



90,622



90,516























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

100,213



100,523



100,198



100,825

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Statements of Funds from Operations and Core FFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts) (unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,



2020





2019





2020





2019

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (34,887)



$ (22,054)



$ (74,811)



$ 222,441

Add (deduct): Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership

(4,626)





(2,647)





(8,292)





24,196

Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations

937





213





388





1,050

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations (a)

30,199





34,619





66,895





68,412

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations

1,452





17,246





2,905





33,621

Property Impairments on discontinued operations

-





5,802





-





5,802

Gain on change of control of interests

-





-





-





(13,790)

Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-





-





-





(903)

Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses





























on disposition of rental property, net

-





(255)





7,915





(268,364)

Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses on





























disposition of rental property, net

11,929





-





39,675





-

Funds from operations (b) $ 5,004



$ 32,924



$ 34,675



$ 72,465

































Add (Deduct):





























(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net

-





(588)





-





(1,899)

Land and other impairments

16,846





2,499





22,109





2,499

(Gain) on disposition of developable land

-





(270)





(4,813)





(270)

Dead deal costs

277





-





277





-

Severance/separation costs on management restructuring

891





-





2,838





1,562

Management contract termination costs

-





-





-





1,021

Reporting systems conversion costs

-





-





363





-

Proxy fight costs

5,017





4,171





5,816





4,171

New payroll tax consulting costs

-





1,313





-





1,313

Core FFO $ 28,035



$ 40,049



$ 61,265



$ 80,862

































Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,213





100,523





100,198





100,825

































Funds from operations per share/unit-diluted $ 0.05



$ 0.33



$ 0.35



$ 0.72

































Core funds from operations per share/unit diluted $ 0.28



$ 0.40



$ 0.61



$ 0.80

































Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.40



$ 0.40

































Dividend payout ratio:





























Core Funds from operations-diluted

71.48 %



50.20 %



65.42 %



49.88 %































Supplemental Information:





























Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:





























Building improvements $ 1,103



$ 383



$ 4,350



$ 3,315

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions (d) $ 2,897



$ 4,800



$ 10,990



$ 12,731

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions





























on space vacant for more than a year $ 6,068



$ 4,216



$ 9,026



$ 7,698

Straight-line rent adjustments (e) $ (855)



$ 4,052



$ 1,277



$ 6,907

Amortization of (above)/below market lease intangibles, net (f) $ 857



$ 1,058



$ 1,803



$ 2,095

Amortization of stock compensation $ 2,496



$ 2,218



$ 5,108



$ 4,228

Amortization of lease inducements $ 59



$ 279



$ 116



$ 583

Non real estate depreciation and amortization $ 482



$ 511



$ 932



$ 1,050

Amortization of deferred financing costs $ 1,060



$ 1,168



$ 2,084



$ 2,357







































(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, of $3,340 and $3,024 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $6,689 and $5,685 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $482 and $511 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $932 and $1,050 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (9,395 and 9,866 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 9,419 and 10,014 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). (d) Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces that have not been owned for at least a year. (e) Includes free rent of $3,301 and $5,410 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $6,257 and $10,242 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Also, includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $(11) and $(96) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $17 and $(325) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (f) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0 and $0 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Statements of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO per Diluted Share (amounts are per diluted share, except share counts in thousands) (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (0.41)

$ (0.43)

$ (0.88)

$ 2.24 Add (deduct): Real estate-related depreciation and amortization





















on continuing operations (a)

0.30



0.34



0.67



0.68 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization





















on discontinued operations

0.01



0.17



0.03



0.33 Redemption value adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interests

0.03



0.19



0.06



0.22 Property Impairments on discontinued operations

-



0.06



-



0.06 Gain on change of control of interests

-



-



-



(0.14) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint venture

-



-



-



(0.01) Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses





















on disposition of rental property, net

-



-



0.08



(2.66) Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized losses





















on disposition of rental property, net

0.12



-



0.40



- Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

-



-



(0.01)



- Funds from operations (b) $ 0.05

$ 0.33

$ 0.35

$ 0.72























Add (Deduct):





















(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net

-



(0.01)



-



(0.02) Land and other impairments / dead deal costs

0.17



0.02



0.22



0.02 (Gain) on disposition of developable land

-



-



(0.05)



- Severance/separation costs on management restructuring

0.01



-



0.03



0.02 Management contract termination costs / reporting system conversion costs

-



-



-



0.01 Proxy fight costs

0.05



0.04



0.06



0.04 New payroll tax consulting costs

-



0.01



-



0.01 Noncontrolling interest/rounding adjustment

-



0.01



-



- Core FFO $ 0.28

$ 0.40

$ 0.61

$ 0.80























Diluted weighted average shares/units outstanding (c)

100,213



100,523



100,198



100,825





(a) Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0.04 and $0.04 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $0.08 and $0.09 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (b) Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). See "Information About FFO" in this release. (c) Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares (9,395 and 9,866 shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 9,419 and 10,014 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively), plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















June 30,

December 31, Assets

2020



2019 Rental property









Land and leasehold interests $ 647,563

$ 653,231 Buildings and improvements

3,402,053



3,361,435 Tenant improvements

142,989



163,299 Furniture, fixtures and equipment

83,359



78,716



4,275,964



4,256,681 Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization

(579,675)



(558,617)



3,696,289



3,698,064 Rental property held for sale, net

1,078,422



966,497 Net investment in rental property

4,774,711



4,664,561 Cash and cash equivalents

26,295



25,589 Restricted cash

14,144



15,577 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

200,409



209,091 Unbilled rents receivable, net

95,101



95,686 Deferred charges, goodwill and other assets, net

237,904



275,102 Accounts receivable

11,448



7,192











Total assets $ 5,360,012

$ 5,292,798











Liabilities and Equity









Senior unsecured notes, net $ 572,068

$ 571,484 Unsecured revolving credit facility and term loans

329,000



329,000 Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net

2,089,397



1,908,034 Dividends and distributions payable

1,574



22,265 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

217,875



209,510 Rents received in advance and security deposits

37,543



39,463 Accrued interest payable

10,104



10,185 Total liabilities

3,257,561



3,089,941 Commitments and contingencies





















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

508,955



503,382











Equity:









Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized,









90,596,723 and 90,595,176 shares outstanding

906



906 Additional paid-in capital

2,533,686



2,535,440 Dividends in excess of net earnings

(1,135,559)



(1,042,629) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

-



(18) Total Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stockholders' equity

1,399,033



1,493,699











Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:









Operating Partnership

148,039



158,480 Consolidated joint ventures

46,424



47,296 Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

194,463



205,776











Total equity

1,593,496



1,699,475











Total liabilities and equity $ 5,360,012

$ 5,292,798















