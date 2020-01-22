MacKenzie Partners Announces Leadership Changes

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MacKenzie Partners, Inc. today announced Robert Marese has been appointed as President of the firm, succeeding Lawrence Dennedy who will continue his leadership role in a new position as Vice Chairman.

"We are pleased to appoint Bob as President," said MacKenzie Partners' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Burch. "Bob has earned wide respect among clients and their advisors for his expertise in delivering results in proxy contests, M&A transactions, general proxy services, tender and exchange offers, and corporate governance consulting. For more than 25 years, Bob's contributions have been instrumental in building MacKenzie Partners into one of the premier proxy solicitation firms."

Bob holds a Master of Business Administration degree focused in Accountancy from City University of New York-Baruch College. He is also a frequent speaker at industry conferences and is a member of NIRI and the Society of Corporate Governance Professionals.

"We are pleased Larry will continue to provide valuable leadership and guidance in the new role as Vice Chairman. He is a key senior member of the firm, with vast experience and achievements in the proxy solicitation and corporate trust fields," added Dan Burch.

About MacKenzie Partners

MacKenzie Partners, Inc. is a full service proxy solicitation and advisory firm providing strategic advice to many clients. The firm specializes in contested solicitations, M&A, activism preparedness, stock monitoring, shareholder engagement, tender offers, bondholder consents, restructurings, and other complex shareholder situations.

CONTACT:

Laurie Connell

MacKenzie Partners, Inc.

(212) 378-7071

SOURCE MacKenzie Partners, Inc.