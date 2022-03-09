MACKLEMORE-BACKED INDOOR GOLF VENUE OPENS IN SEATTLE'S CAPITOL HILL

"Five Iron Golf inspires and connects people through golf while celebrating the diverse and inclusive vibe of each city," said Nora Dunnan, co-founder and chief development officer. "We want to provide a hub where Seattle's local community can come together to enjoy the unconventional, take part in friendly competition, and energize their social events with a new kind of experience."

Avid golfer and proud Seattleite Macklemore inspired Five Iron Golf to open the Seattle location. Now, as brand ambassador and co-owner, Macklemore will further his goal of encouraging participation in the sport by making golf more accessible.

"It doesn't matter if you've never played golf before or if you're a scratch golfer, Five Iron's mission is all about getting more people involved in the game," said Macklemore. "I love having them in my city and I'm excited to work with the team to grow the game."

Five Iron Golf Seattle occupies just under 12,000 square feet inside of WeWork Capitol Hill. Its twelve custom-built simulators each feature its own lounge area, high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing, complimentary use of the highest-quality clubs, flat screen TVs and more. The colorful, urban space, available for individual and group play or buy-out event bookings, has a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare.

Macklemore and the Five Iron Golf team will host a grand-opening event on March 30 at Five Iron Golf Seattle, located at 1525 11th Avenue. For more information, please visit fiveirongolf.com or follow Five Iron Golf on Instagram @FiveIronGolf .

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology and entertainment to inspire community and make the game enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading simulators available to rent by the half hour, instructors for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron's golf leagues, host an event or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Washington, DC, with new locations coming to Detroit and Boston by the summer of 2022. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com .

