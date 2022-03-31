Maclocks' new Apple Mac Studio Security Lock - Launch announcement

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maclocks announced today the launch of their Mac Studio Security Lock - Ledge.

Maclocks' Mac Studio Security Lock - Ledge is an innovative, patented design exclusive to Maclocks. Its minimalistic premium design follows Apple's sleek aesthetic and provides a non invasive security solution.

Maclocks' new Apple Mac Studio Security Ledge Lock secures the Mac Studio in a simple way without manipulation or damage to the device.

This is the newest product from Maclocks' security solutions series for Apple products, including MacBook, iPad, Apple TV, Mac mini and more.

Maclocks Founder and CEO Gad Alexander comments "Since the launch of the first iPad, Maclocks has created dedicated security solutions across Apple devices, and I am delighted to continue this with the timely introduction of our new Ledge - Mac Studio Security Lock. This answers the need from our global partners for a solution for Apple's latest innovation. Security is a necessity not an accessory"

Maclocks is rolling out the pre-order campaign for the Maclocks' Apple Mac Studio Security Ledge Lock across all international markets, providing a security solution to all Mac Studio owners.

About Maclocks

Maclocks is a part of Compulocks Brands, a designer and manufacturer of a wide range of IT hardware security and display solutions, suited for any work environment. With an in-house R&D team, Maclocks also delivers high end customization projects. Businesses all over the world choose Maclocks' solutions to protect their tablets, iPads and laptops, engage with their customers, provide a seamless experience and strengthen their image. Maclocks high-quality products are used by companies from start up to Fortune 500, across all industries: retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, etc.

https://www.maclocks.com/

https://www.maclocks.com/mac-studio-lock

For additional info about Maclocks and our range of solutions, please contact Marketing Manager Maayan Sulami [email protected]

SOURCE Maclocks