Macmillan International Higher Education Team Now a Part of Macmillan Learning, Expanding the Company's International Reach

"We are delighted to welcome our colleagues from Macmillan International Higher Education into an even more united partnership, and to strengthen our ability to serve and support our global customers. This move supports our long-term global strategy and creates new opportunities for Macmillan Learning," said Susan Winslow, President of Macmillan Learning.

The move brings 17 sales and marketing employees to the company. The team had previously sold Macmillan Learning and other course materials throughout Europe and Australia but will now focus specifically on Macmillan Learning products and technologies.

"Macmillan Learning has a stellar reputation in Europe and is known to partner with some of the best minds in their fields and academia to develop course materials and technologies. I'm excited to join this team and support their mission to inspire learning and see all students succeed," said Katie Thorn, Sales and Marketing Director, Macmillan International Higher Education.

