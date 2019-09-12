Macmillan Learning Launches a Search Engine Designed for Supplemental OER

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Learning announced the availability of Intellus Search , a new search engine designed to make it simpler for instructors to discover free and relevant supplemental materials. While nearly three quarters of professors require textbooks for their courses, a recent study from the Babson Group found many also require supplemental materials like articles/case studies (47%) and videos (28%). Intellus Search offers hundreds of educator-selected OER (Open Educational Resources) per course.

"Discovering open resources is easy, but finding truly useful resources can be a bit more challenging," said Charles Linsmeier, SVP Content Strategy, Macmillan Learning. "With Intellus Search our goal is to make the process of curating the right open supplemental resources faster and easier for each instructor."

Intellus Search offers free supplementary materials for core courses in the sciences, social sciences and business. While every resource is free for students, the catalog of resources has varying degrees of openness and variations in licensing; and instructors can sort by license. Additionally, all of the available content has been vetted by Macmillan Learning subject matter experts to ensure it is accurate, relevant and would add value to a course.

Intellus Search was developed in accordance with Macmillan Learning's commitment to the CARE framework , a set of shared values designed to help guide organizations that aim to be good stewards of the OER community. It is one of several initiatives that contribute to open education.

Instructors can find the course materials directly on the Intellus website or on the OpenStax website, where Intellus Search is listed as a partner resource . This builds on partnerships with OpenStax that Macmillan Learning has built over the years through its Sapling Learning courseware.

"Macmillan Learning has been a valued partner for years, and we're excited that Intellus Learning will be the latest addition to the partnership," said David Harris, editor in chief for OpenStax. "This tool will allow instructors to easily find curated open content for their subject. Instructors using our books can already find the link to Intellus Learning through their book page on openstax.org, under Partner Resources."

