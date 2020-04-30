Macorva offers customer surveys free to Texas businesses through July 1, 2020

Macorva's survey software provides businesses with real-time customer feedback through automated surveys sent via text message. With a few taps on their smartphones, customers can review and describe their experiences in detail. All feedback is consolidated into simple dashboards that business leaders can use to track customer sentiment.

Most Texas businesses will be reopening with new procedures in place to keep customers and employees safe. Macorva will help these businesses by collecting specific feedback about how safe and comfortable customers feel under their new procedures.

"We hear a lot about how governments and businesses feel about reopening, but at the end of the day, our success depends on how customers feel. Removing the cost barrier to this technology means business owners can focus on getting back where they need to be without missing out on the information they need to best adapt to their new circumstances."

Texas businesses can get their free customer surveys set up by emailing [email protected] .

For more information, visit www.macorva.com.

SOURCE Macorva

Related Links

www.macorva.com

