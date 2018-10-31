Macquarie University chooses Y Soft and Konica Minolta to manage print services

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft and Konica Minolta today announced Macquarie University has chosen YSoft SafeQ and Konica Minolta's managed print services to manage 240 devices across Macquarie University, servicing 60,000 students. The solution is delivered entirely on an Amazon Web Services (AWS) private cloud.

Moving managed print services to the cloud helps reduce server and maintenance costs. YSoft SafeQ's full print management features include pull-printing, automated scan workflows, and copy and fax services. The easy-to-use online dashboard makes it simple for administrators to manage the print fleet and monitor printing activity. Customers can also export reporting data directly into business intelligence applications for further analysis using Y Soft-provided templates.

Konica Minolta provides Macquarie University's 240 printers and multifunction devices with YSoft SafeQ as the print management and document management software.

Adam O'Neill, Managing Director, Y Soft Australia, said, "Macquarie University has a reputation for innovation and for delivering an exceptional student experience. Implementing the YSoft SafeQ solution to manage printing more efficiently will help the university continue to offer innovative solutions that help students get the most out of their educational experience."

With YSoft SafeQ, Macquarie University will be able to offer students and staff secure printing options such as pull-print with authentication, so their confidential or sensitive documents can't be stolen from shared printers. Furthermore, detailed and comprehensive reporting capabilities will let Macquarie University manage print costs and ensure its printer fleet is right-sized to suit requirements across the university.

David Reeve, Chief Information Officer, Macquarie University said, "Macquarie University is investing in the future and it was important to choose a print management solution that could scale to meet the needs of both our current students and the needs of our future students. Having a cloud-based solution gives us greater flexibility, speed of deployment as well as significant savings in operational expense. However, more importantly, as a University we are very focused on the sustainability aspects of all our solutions and YSoft SafeQ provides us with valuable information and ways to manage the environmental impact of printing.

"The combination of YSoft SafeQ and Konica Minolta means Macquarie staff and students can experience a seamless printing experience regardless of what device or location they're printing from, including mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. They can print and scan from the device closest to them, and protect the integrity of their work with robust security features. This will reduce many of the anxieties and much of the time wasted when printing on campus and will let students get on with learning."

As a cloud-hosted solution, YSoft SafeQ will scale easily to match Macquarie University's growth predictions while meeting high availability, redundancy, and failover requirements. The solution leverages AWS monitoring and alerts to ensure the solution is operating effectively.

Eric Holtsmark, General Manager Strategy – Transformation & Technology, Konica Minolta, said, "Macquarie University is a cutting-edge university and this new managed print services agreement will enhance this. It will let Macquarie University manage print costs more effectively and provide students and staff with features that make it easier for them to print and scan quickly, securely, and from anywhere on campus. Konica Minolta is pleased to play a pivotal role in providing this solution to Macquarie University and looks forward to continuing to support the university as it grows in the future."

About Y Soft

Y Soft provides intelligent enterprise office solutions that help build smart business. Our YSoft SafeQ workflow solutions platform is used by corporations and SMB organizations to manage, optimize and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector where they provide unique workflow and cost recovery benefits.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Australia Pty Ltd is a market leading provider of integrated solutions and managed services with the power to transform business environments.

Konica Minolta works with organisations large and small to provide integrated print and content management solutions and services to improve productivity, reduce costs, increase security and achieve sustainability outcomes. Optimised Print Services (OPS) combine consultancy with hardware and software implementation and operation.

Headquartered in Sydney, Konica Minolta Australia delivers expert professional services with experienced and responsive client support, in addition to the world-class service provided through its extensive network of direct sales offices and authorised dealers.

For more information: konicaminolta.com.au/home.

About Macquarie University

Founded more than 50 years ago to offer students, staff and partners a more flexible alternative to the dogma of the prevailing university model, Macquarie is now reaping the rewards for its innovative, interdisciplinary approach. Macquarie is widely regarded as a progressive institution, both locally and internationally. Ranked among the top two per cent of universities in the world and with a 5-star QS rating, Macquarie is considered one of the world's best universities, producing highly sought-after graduates. With a strong tradition of pioneering thinking, ingenuity and exploration, we continue to break new ground as we work to solve some of the world's most pressing issues to build a positive future for all.

Contact:

Karen Lachtanski

1-817-808-8130

karen.lachtanski@ysoft.com

SOURCE Y Soft

Related Links

http://www.ysoft.com

