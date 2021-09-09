MACQUE'S BBQ INTERNATIONAL, INC Launches Their Newly Formed Fast Casual Franchise System

"We believe we have created the perfect balance of classic family recipes, 'QUEmunity' culture and systemic processes for our potential Franchisees," said CEO Michael Thomas. "There's not too many opportunities where you can share your family's 30+ years experience of serving BBQ to our community, along with my father's and grandfather's legacy through a business model."

MACQUE'S BBQ INTERNATIONAL, INC, welcomes future franchisees to experience for themselves this unique franchise opportunity. Sharing the values of delicious, highquality eats, family, friendly customer service, and 'QUEmunity' is at the forefront of giving other small business owners, owner operators, or investment groups the opportunity to share in MACQUE'S BBQ INTERNATIONAL, INC's expansion.

Nicole Thomas, Chief Administrative Officer of the company says, "We are very proud to serve our 'QUEmunity' and we are so blessed to have ongoing support from it. It is an exciting time as we continue to recover from the pandemic and provide franchise opportunities."

For more information, please visit www.macquesbbq.com/franchising

SOURCE MACQUE'S BBQ INTERNATIONAL, INC