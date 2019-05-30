Macro Consultants LLC Promotes Jeff Santoro to Senior Director

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Consultants is excited to announce the promotion of Jeff Santoro to Senior Director.

In his prior role as Director, Strategy and Analysis, Santoro spearheaded Macro's emergence into the Program Management and Management Consulting spheres. Under his direction, the service lines have grown to fifteen full-time employees, providing clients with cost control, strategic planning, and technology implementation services, among others.

Jeff Santoro, Macro's newest Senior Director.

Macro's Managing Principal, Michael Glatt, expressed much excitement in Jeff's expanded role, sharing, "Jeff is a prime example of the level of dedication, drive, and focus on which we pride ourselves at Macro. A natural trailblazer, Jeff has an unyielding commitment to satisfying client needs that has earned him 'raving fan' status from clients and staff alike. These efforts have complemented his natural ability in developing new business and new clients. We look forward to his continued growth and success on the Senior Management team."

Santoro is equally enthusiastic about this advancement in his career. "I am thrilled to take the next step onto the Senior Management team. My goals include maximizing our efforts in the strategic consulting sector, and in other areas where Macro continues to experience rapid growth. I am grateful for the opportunity that Macro has provided for me, and to all of my peers who work so hard to support our clients. I am so fortunate to work in an organization such as Macro which recognizes employees' hard work and drive. I only hope to set an example for others looking to forge a career at Macro, an organization that truly takes meritocracy to heart."

Santoro began at Macro in October 2012 as a Cost Control Analyst, demonstrating early on his talent for simplifying complex material and his commitment to Macro's standard of excellence. From early on, his work ethic and focus cemented him as an essential member of the Macro team. His reputation has preceded him, as he is considered the gold standard by both his clients and his peers.

"Jeff's success has not been surprising at all," Glatt reflected. "From day one, we knew Jeff's career at Macro would be something special. We are happy to provide him with unlimited support as he builds upon his already stellar work."

Santoro graduated from the University of South Carolina, Magna Cum Laude, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

About Macro Consultants LLC

Macro Consultants LLC is a leading real estate consulting and project management firm, providing services that are uniquely geared toward helping clients with every aspect of capital project management and special projects. Macro Consultants manages millions of square feet of project worldwide, with programs and services ranging from strategic planning and advisory services to owner's representation. Established in 1993, Macro Consultants has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Denver, Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.macropm.com.

