Macro Consultants LLC Welcomes Rory MacRae as Director, Project Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Consultants is proud to announce that Rory MacRae has joined the firm as Director, Project Management. Rory joins Macro following his tenure at NYU Langone Health as the Assistant Director of Construction, Kimmel Program.

Macro's Managing Principal, Michael Glatt, spoke on behalf of the organization on the importance of Rory's new role. "Having known Rory for several years in the industry, we have long been impressed with Rory's subject matter expertise in areas of design and construction. That foundation, combined with Rory's commitment to organization development and operational excellence, allows Rory to be well positioned within Macro's fast growing healthcare practice. With that as a backdrop, we are confident in the value Rory will bring to all aspects of Macro's work."

MacRae has made a name for himself in the construction industry as a motivated and energetic leader and team player. He worked closely with Macro as he guided numerous project teams through industry-leading best practices on NYU Langone Health's Kimmel Pavilion construction project, deemed "one of the most digitally integrated and sophisticated inpatient facilities in the country" by U.S. News & World Report. MacRae's experience managing several capital projects simultaneously, along with his astute oversight coordinating various large-scale teams, makes him an ideal fit within Macro.

MacRae is equally enthusiastic about joining Macro Consultants. "I have firsthand experience working with Macro, and I have consistently admired the quality they bring to the project management space. Indeed, I regard them as the best in the business," he said. "They deliver a superior level of customer service to their clients. I am excited to join the Macro family and play a part as the company continues to grow its footprint."

Prior to working at NYU, MacRae held various roles in construction management, including as the owner's representative, builder, and project manager, at premier companies such as LPE Management Services, Healthcare Builders, and Lendlease.

MacRae holds a Graduate Certificate in Construction Project Management from New York University and a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science from Mercy College.

About Macro Consultants LLC

Macro Consultants LLC is a leading real estate consulting and project management firm, providing services that are uniquely geared toward helping clients with every aspect of capital project management and special projects. Macro Consultants manages millions of square feet of project worldwide, with programs and services ranging from strategic planning and advisory services to owner's representation. Established in 1993, Macro Consultants has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.macropm.com.

