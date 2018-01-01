Macro Consultants LLC Welcomes Seth DeForest as Director, Business Development

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth DeForest, former Vice President of Business Development at Premier Office Solutions, and Principal of Boomerang, Inc., has joined Macro Consultants LLC as Director, Business Development.

In making the announcement, Macro's Managing Principal Michael Glatt said, "We are excited to have Seth join our team, and the timing could not be better. Seth will play a key role in further expanding Macro's presence in the New York City/Philadelphia/Washington, D.C. corridor, as we continue to focus our efforts nationally and globally.

Reporting to Macro Consultants' Senior Leadership Team, DeForest will build on the Company's 25-year proven track record of delivering exceptional results in Project Management for its clients by strengthening and growing Macro's relationships. DeForest will also be responsible for overseeing the Company's client relationship management program and business development strategy.

Bringing a combined 20 years of hands-on expertise in business development, marketing and sales, DeForest is known as a take-charge organizer embracing challenging assignments and inspiring growth within a team sales environment. DeForest co-founded Boomerang Inc., and was a member of the senior leadership team of CFI, both firms in the office furniture industry. Under his leadership, the companies achieved unprecedented growth, and earned the reputations as being industry leaders.

As an advisor and investor in BarVision, DeForest brought several large accounts to this liquor-monitoring technology start-up. Expanding into the real estate industry led DeForest to advise and re-brand the launch of a new division of ZLED, an innovative and energy-efficiency-focused lighting company.

DeForest said, "I am thrilled to join the Macro Consultants team. I have first-hand experience in working with Macro, and the superior level of customer service they deliver to their clients and projects. I am excited and energized to join Macro at this unique time, as the Company continues to grow its footprint on a regional, national and global basis."

Seth DeForest graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree from Cornell University's School of Hotel Management.

About Macro Consultants LLC

Established in 1993, Macro Consultants LLC is a leading professional consulting and Project Management firm, providing services that are uniquely geared toward helping clients with every aspect of capital Project Management and special projects. Macro Consultants manages millions of square feet of projects worldwide, with programs and services ranging from strategic planning and advisory services to owner's representation.

