Macro Selected as ZiftONE Strategic Partner

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Channel Marketing Management software, has named Macro as a strategic Zift partner. The distinction recognizes organizations that (a) have a track record of driving channel revenue and success for their customers, and (b) demonstrate expertise in the ZiftONE enterprise channel management platform. Zift maintains a growing ecosystem of trusted and certified agencies, applications, and service providers.

Macro is a team of global digital marketing experts specialized in channel marketing technologies, campaigns and data operations. Macro works with a wide range of global companies, helping their growth and operations.

"We are happy that all the work we put into our channel marketing technology consulting practice has resulted in this strategic alliance. Everyone at Macro looks forward to the opportunities we have ahead," said Dan Radu, President & Founder of Macro.

"We've seen what the Macro team can do for global partner marketing organizations. With that, we're excited to work with them and experience their digital marketing and technical expertise firsthand," says Gwyn Edwards, Director of Partnerships and Alliances at Zift Solutions.

Zift Agency Partners specialize in creating content, campaigns, and educational courses that are optimized for ZiftONE and are designed to engage channel partners. World class organizations use the Zift platform to drive more revenue from their channel strategy. Learn how.

About Macro

Think of Macro as a natural extension of partner marketing teams. Our specialists have a huge domain knowledge in the ZiftONE platform and channel practices. We help launch ZiftONE from the ground up. Macro manages the implementation process, designs the portal user experience and helps partners run digital marketing campaigns. Macro's partner marketing expertise helps companies grow their sales pipeline and accelerate revenue growth using the ZiftONE platform. Learn more here.

About Zift Solutions

Zift Solutions is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, delivering the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel success. Relied on by more than 80% of top channel chiefs, Zift boosts channel partner program productivity and profitability by automating and aligning marketing, sales, and operational processes.

The ZiftONE platform integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, create an exceptional partner experience, and provide faster ROI. To learn more, visit www.ziftsolutions.com.

SOURCE Macromator Inc