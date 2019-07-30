Macronix VP to Present on Secure Flash in Automotive Applications at Flash Memory Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated-device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced that Anthony Le, vice president of marketing for Macronix America, will present a paper on flash memory security in automotive electronics at the upcoming Flash Memory Summit. Le will present his paper titled The Role of Secure Flash Memory in Automotive Applications during conference session Tomorrow's Auto Safety/Security Requirements (AUTO-101-1) and address the automotive market's data-storage trends, security challenges, and objectives, use cases, comparisons of flash memory solutions. The panel also will include experts from Cypress Semiconductor, DataI/O, InnovationShift, and Tuxera.

What: Macronix VP Anthony Le presenting on secure flash memory in automotive applications

When: August 6, 8:30 - 10:50 a.m.

Where: Flash Memory Summit, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

More information and a full conference schedule can be found at www.flashmemorysummit.com.

Macronix is a leading developer of NVM solutions for the automotive-electronics industry. The company's ArmorFlash™ and OctaFlash™ memory products provide fast, secure data-transfer rates and high throughput to meet the "instant-on" performance demands for real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

ArmorFlash and OctaFlash are trademarks of Macronix International Co., Ltd.

