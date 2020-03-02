Mac's Hospitality Group Hires New President And Plans To Grow

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mac's Hospitality Group, a Charlotte-born multi-brand restaurant group, known for its primary and original brand, Mac's Speed Shop has hired a new President and plans to grow. Mac's Hospitality Group was founded in 2005 with the opening of their original South Blvd. location and has now grown to 8 Mac's locations across the Carolinas. Mac's Hospitality Group needed a President with growth and multi-concept experience which is exactly what they found in George Shang Skipper. Shang boasts 25+ years of restaurant management and leadership experience, most recently he was a Multi-Concept Brand Leader for LMR, LLC of Raleigh, N.C. and Vice President of Operations at Del Frisco's Restaurant Group.

"I am excited to join the Mac's family and guide the organization through its next growth phase. We are gearing up for the future by investing in our infrastructure and bringing in world-class talent on our team to sustain and expand our culture of excellence and people-first," said Mac's Hospitality Group President Shang Skipper. "Once we're ready, the sky is the limit with the concepts we have!"

Mac's Hospitality Group operates multiple concepts in the Carolinas, including the flagship Mac's Speed Shop, SouthBound…a Baja cantina, The BackStage Lounge and The Music Yard.

About Mac's Speed Shop

Mac's Speed Shop has blended BBQ, beer and bikes to create a truly unique experience. Mac's takes BBQ very seriously and received World Champion of BBQ Memphis in May with their house-made BBQ sauce. They also hold the Reserve Champion Whole Hog award for the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival among numerous other 1st Place regional awards across the Southeast. Everything is made from scratch daily in Mac's kitchens, including their BBQ sauces and dressings. Every location has live music, events and a dog-friendly patio so you can bring the whole family. Popular daily specials include their loaded BBQ Mac 'N' Cheese and Smoked Turkey Club. Mac's also has daily drink specials including local craft beer, wine and an extensive liquor menu specializing in bourbon and scotch whisky. Mac's has also created signature salads and even introduced a new food category called "Mexicue", a blend of Tex-Mex and traditional BBQ. With a selection of more than 300 different beers at each location, everyone (white collar, blue collar or no collar) is welcome at Mac's. They do not simply want to attract customers; they want to create fans. Become a "Friend of Mac's", visit https://macspeedshop.com/newsletter/ or to become a member of their Beer Club for exclusive prizes and invitations, visit https://macspeedshop.com/beerclub/

