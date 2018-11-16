Macula 30+ Eye Health Awarded as Best Healthy Aging Product

As part of the aging process, many individuals experience significant vision challenges. The ingredients in Macula 30+ have been carefully sourced for quality, and have been shown to provide vision support throughout the aging process.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious industry award, further validating Macula 30+ as one of the most innovative, effective and highest quality products in the healthy aging category," said Jason Pellegrini, CEO of Quantum Health. "It is truly gratifying to know that the extensive research and effort that has gone into formulating Macula 30+ has been recognized by these respected industry leaders."

Recognizing the significant impacts of aging on vision, Quantum Health worked with Dr. James Stringham, a leading expert in eye health nutrition to formulate Macula 30+. Based on the latest research, the product includes scientifically proven ingredients to promote macular health, particularly for adults age 40 and older.

Macula 30+ includes 30 mg of lutein and 6 mg of zeaxanthin – the same ratio found in nature. The formula also includes omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, vitamin E and zinc. Backed by science, Macula 30+ has been shown to support macular and retinal health to help maintain healthy vision. It helps optimize visual performance, including the ability to see more clearly in low light and recover from glare.*

Quantum Health offers a complete line of eye health products including Macula 30+ along with Digital Blue, which helps eyes filter blue light from digital devices and supports visual performance, and See Lutein +, which is formulated for everyday overall eye health.

