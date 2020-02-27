Macy's Partners With The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation To Distribute $1 Million Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announces grant awards to 35 agencies in partnership with Macy's, as a result of the $1,000,000 raised from Macy's Thanks for Sharing program to support ETAF's 2020 priorities. The following agencies will receive funds to support either Youth HIV Education & Prevention or Health Navigation and Mental Health Wellness for Women affected by HIV and AIDS.

AIDS Delaware, DE Legal Aid Services of Broward County, FL

Alliance for Housing & Healing, CA Our House of Portland, OR

Annex Teen Clinic, MN Pierce County AIDS Foundation, CA

Being Alive, CA Peer Health Exchange, CA

Black AIDS Institute, CA Project Angel Food, CA

Boulder County AIDS Project, CO Project Weber/RENEW, RI

Cascade AIDS Project, OR REACH LA, CA

Chicago House & Social Service Agency, IL San Diego LGBT Community Center, CA

Desert AIDS Project, CA San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program, Inc., CA

DOORWAYS, MO San Francisco LGBT Community Center, CA

Fenway Community Health Center, MA Shanti Orange County, CA

Foothill AIDS Project, CA Sierra HOPE, CA

Friends for Life, TN Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS, AZ

HIV Resource Consortium, Inc., OK The Regents of UCLA, CA

Huckleberry Youth Programs, CA U. of Minnesota's Youth & AIDS Project, MN

Hudson Valley Community Services, NY Us Helping Us, People Into Living, Inc., DC

In the Meantime Men's Group, Inc., CA Visual AIDS for the Arts, NY

Jerusalem House, GA





"As an involved and committed Ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, it is a pleasure to receive today at the flagship Macy's on Union Square, $1,000,000 in funding through our partnership with Macy's Thanks for Sharing Program. Macy's supports the vision of Elizabeth and our quest for an AIDS-free world. ETAF has a long history of support from Macy's and once again their meaningful commitment to our work will positively impact thousands of individuals affected by HIV and AIDS, stated Kathy Ireland, ETAF Ambassador and Donor."

HISTORY OF MACY'S AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Elizabeth Taylor and Macy's have a long history of partnership in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Elizabeth Taylor was Founding Chair of Macy's Passport, an awareness-raising fashion show and gala event which began in the 1980's and continued for thirty years. ETAF Ambassador, Kathy Ireland supported Elizabeth at Macy's Passport and at Elizabeth's request introduced her to the audience to help raise funds for people living with HIV and AIDS. In addition, Ms. Taylor was involved in related cause-driven promotions via Macy's, including Glamorama and Fashion Pass. In 2017, ETAF supporters, actress Judith Light and renowned HIV specialist Dr. Michael Gottlieb MD, presented Macy's with the inaugural Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Dr. Michael Gottlieb Partnership Award. Since the onset of the AIDS pandemic, Macy's has stood with top designers and community organizations to raise millions of dollars as well as invaluable HIV and AIDS awareness.

ABOUT ETAF

Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis through the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to reach her vision of an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Emphasizing Elizabeth's commitment to marginalized communities, ETAF's work ensures that HIV prevention education and access to treatment is available through domestic and international initiatives. HIV Decriminalization nationally is ETAF's primary advocacy initiative. We now have the necessary tools to stop the spread of HIV and end the AIDS crisis with sufficient resources. www.etaf.org.

For more information, contact Cathy Brown, ETAF at 310-339-3643; cbrown@etaf.org

ABOUT Macy's

Macy's is America's Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy's makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

For more information, please visit macysinc.com

SOURCE The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Related Links

http://www.etaf.org

