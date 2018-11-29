Macy's Raises $1Million For The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announces $1,000,000 in grant funding will be released in 2019 as a result of its partnership with Macy's, via their Thanks For Sharing promotion. This grant will be used for programs all across the United States, supporting three 2019 ETAF priorities: families and children, women, and young people.

On behalf of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, I am so excited to announce this $1,000,000 in funding made possible through our partnership with Macy's Thanks for Sharing Program. As we continue the work of Elizabeth today, she would be grateful for Macy's meaningful commitment to the care and support of individuals impacted by HIV and AIDS, stated Kathy Ireland, ETAF Ambassador and Donor.

ETAF's three domestic priority initiatives, Youth HIV Education and Prevention, Quality of Life Care for Children and Families Affected by HIV/AIDS and Health Navigation and Mental Health Wellness for Women Affected by HIV/AIDS will launch in first quarter, 2019. Qualified agencies to participate in the funding from these initiatives will be invited to submit a grant application by early January, 2019.

HISTORY OF MACY'S AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Elizabeth Taylor and Macy's have a long history of partnership in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Elizabeth Taylor was Founding Chair of Macy's Passport, an awareness-raising fashion show and gala event which began in the 1980's and continued for thirty years. In addition, Ms. Taylor was involved in related cause-driven promotions via Macy's, including Glamorama and Fashion Pass. In 2017, ETAF supporters, actress Judith Light and renowned HIV specialist Dr. Michael Gottlieb MD, presented Macy's with the inaugural Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Dr. Michael Gottlieb Partnership Award. Since the onset of the AIDS pandemic, Macy's has stood with top designers and community organizations to raise millions of dollars as well as invaluable HIV and AIDS awareness.

ABOUT ETAF

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) provides direct care and support to people affected by HIV and AIDS. Inspired by Elizabeth's personal passion for the cause, ETAF also engages with advocacy and education initiatives to advance its goal of an AIDS-free world. www.etaf.org

For more information:

Kelly Vogt Campbell

Small Girls Public Relations

310-927-4537

kelly.campbell@smallgirlspr.com

Catherine Brown

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

310-339-3643

cbrown@etaf.org

SOURCE The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Related Links

http://www.etaf.org

