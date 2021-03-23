Mad City Windows & Baths Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based New Windows For America

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad City Windows (Mad City), a subsidiary of Titan Home Improvement, announced its acquisition of Minnesota-based home improvements company New Windows for America. New Windows, which was previously been owned by Jim and Rhonda Steffes, offers replacement windows, bathrooms and other home improvement products to the Minneapolis market and surrounding areas.

"Our goal since our founding in 1998 has been to make Mad City the No. 1 remodeler in the Midwest, and this transaction is another step toward achieving that goal," Nathan Richmond, President of Mad City. "We are excited by the growth we are seeing and look forward to similar acquisition opportunities as we continue to expand our footprint."

"This is our first acquisition of 2021, and we anticipate more to follow soon as we continue to scale our business across the country and take advantage of the strong market for home improvement," said Daniel Gluck, CEO of Titan Home Improvement. "Nathan and his team have done a tremendous job growing the Mad City business and we look forward to continuing to support them as they enter new markets across the Midwest."

Mad City specializes in home improvement and home remodeling services across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. With over 50,000 completed projects, Mad City has more than two decades of experience serving communities who have come to expect the highest standard of service and professionalism.

Titan Home Improvement, a tech-enabled direct-to-consumer home improvement services business, counts Mad City among its portfolio of brands. Titan has already made noise in the home improvement space by building out a roster of acquisitions that include FHIA Remodeling, Statewide Remodeling, Mad City Windows & Baths and Paradise Home Improvement since Q1 2019.

The transaction was completed on Friday, March 12.

About Mad City Windows & Baths

Since 1998, Mad City Windows & Baths has been on a mission to provide a level of quality workmanship and service that used to be the industry norm, but today is becoming harder and harder to find. Based in Madison, WI, Mad City offers replacement windows, bathrooms, kitchen cabinets and other home improvement products. For more information please visit www.madcitywindows.com.

About Titan Home Improvement

Based in Coral Gables, Fla., Titan Home Improvement is a portfolio of tech-enabled direct-to-consumer home improvement companies encompassing four brands across 11 states as of Q2 2021. With services including replacement and remodel windows and doors, roofing, kitchen cabinet refacing, bathrooms and more, Titan's brands are dynamic leaders in their respective spaces, achieving strong organic market expansion together under a proven greenfield strategy. For more information, please visit Titan Home Improvement's website at www.titanhomeimprovement.com.

