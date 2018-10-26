Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain is a Convenient, Portable Way to Bring the Heat Wherever You Eat

SUDBURY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Food Company, a leader in super hot condiments for over 25 years, has solved the spice-lover's dilemma of seasoning on the go. Their new product, Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain is a specially designed silver vial with a gasket-lined cap that holds one gram of scorching ground pepper. Stamped with the Mad Dog 357 logo, attached to a key chain, and sold with twenty refills, Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain is a convenient, discreet alternative to bulky bottles of sauce.

Bring The Heat Wherever You Eat Carry your own personal supply of heat wherever you go and never be forced to eat tame tamales ever again!

Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain is available in three varieties, Reaper Edition, made from Carolina Reapers the world's hottest, Ghost Edition, a close second, and No Escape, a mix of super-hot peppers and proprietary encapsulated capsicum powder, is the world's hottest pepper blend. 90% of the peppers used in No Escape are grown in Sudbury, Massachusetts under the watchful eye of David Ashley, Founder and President of Ashley Foods.

As with all their products, Ashley Foods guarantees that what you get inside is what's advertised outside. "People don't always know they're being cheated," says Ashley. Sometimes the deception is intentional. As much as a third of all pepper products sold are adulterated with cheaper chili powders that go for a dollar or two a pound. Genuine Reaper powder costs around sixty. Sometimes, though, a discrepancy is simply nature. 15% of all peppers mutate into a cross-strain and result in peppers that are still hot, but not true to the cultivar, and two peppers from different fields often yield different strengths.

To assure consistency and quality, Ashley Foods controls their entire supply chain from field to table. They partner with reputable farmers who transport whole pod chilis to their own mill where peppers are custom ground to exacting specifications for each of their products. Rigorous testing assures each and every batch is up to their sky-high standards. Furthermore, every product can be traced back to the earth from where the peppers used were harvested. Without testing, even producers are often unaware that what they're buying and selling isn't authentic.

Developing Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain started with the right peppers but before rolling it out, finding the right grind was crucial. The peppers needed to be the perfect size for sprinkling without aerating to prevent the chili powder from floating then sneaking onto the plates (or into the eyes) of unsuspecting and uninitiated diners. Mad Dog 357 Pain on a Chain is a must have for spice lovers whose food is never hot enough.

https://www.ashleyfoods.com/mad-dog-357-pain-on-a-chain-no-escape/

Tags: 9, Mad Dog 357, Mad Dog 357 Plutonium, No. 9 Plutonium, World's Hottest Pepper Extract

Media contact:

David Ashley

203675@email4pr.com

978-579-8988

SOURCE Ashley Food Co., Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ashleyfoods.com

