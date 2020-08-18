Mad Engine and Fanjoy Announce Joint Venture to Bring the World's Most Iconic Social Media Creators' Apparel Products to Mass, Retail and Other Storefront Locations
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mad Engine and Fanjoy announced that they have entered into a strategic and exclusive agreement to bring social media's most iconic figures' apparel and accessory products to mass, retail and various other storefront locations. Fanjoy is an incubator that partners with and assists the World's most well-known social media Creators in their design, development, and distribution of consumer product goods, including clothing, apparel, and accessories. Mad Engine is a leading, full service Global Apparel and Accessories company that creates, designs, produces and distributes a full range of licensed, private label and branded products. Fanjoy has appointed Mad Engine to exclusively manufacture and distribute Fanjoy's products into retail, mass and other brick-and-mortar locations.
"Fanjoy has been looking to partner with a company that has strong manufacturing capabilities and a deep retail distribution network to assist it in translating its strong and growing eCommerce business to retail and other storefront locations," said Chris Vaccarino, CEO of Fanjoy. "Mad Engine has best-in-class production and deep retail relationship with one of the best creative teams in the industry. We feel confident that this exclusive deal will allow us to leverage Mad Engine's design, manufacturing, and retail relationships to help Fanjoy translate its growing eCommerce business to retail. It will also provide the fans with a new and instantaneous way to interact with the social media Creators while allowing Creators to further grow and strengthen their brands."
"We are always looking for ways to create buzz and increase foot traffic for our retail partners," said Danish Gajiani, Mad Engine's CEO. "Fanjoy's roster of Creators have hundreds of millions of fans across various platforms, which has translated to strong eCommerce sales of their products. We are confident that we can take what Fanjoy has accomplished and translate that into huge buzz at retail, allowing fans to interact with these social media giants instantaneously, creating more foot traffic at retail and also growing the Creators' individual brands. It is a true opportunity for everyone to win."
Mad Engine and Fanjoy have already started the process of working with the Creators and retailers to develop meaningful programs. They anticipate launching programs and product into retail in Spring 2021.
