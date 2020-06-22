Mad Engine Gives Away Fabric Masks to Families in Need

"We understand many families in our local community are in need of non-medical fabric masks but have no access to them. We want to help." - Faizan Hanif Bakali, President/COO.

The DRIVE-UP MASKS GIVEAWAY is part of Mad Engine's GoodWorks initiative, which has donated hundreds of thousands of fabric mask to many organizations such as City of Hope, CHOC, Scripps, Union Rescue Mission and other organizations in need of masks.

Mad Engine has been tracking all donations through its system and will keep a running total until they donate ONE MILLION fabric masks. "We are eager to help during a time like this, we hope we can continue to serve others in need. As of today, we've given out over a half a million masks." – Danish Gajiani, CEO.

If your organization is still in need of fabric non-medical fabric masks send us an email to [email protected] with your company information and request.

The DRIVE-UP MASKS GIVEAWAY will allow locals in the LA / Orange County area to drive-up without having to leave their cars and pick up the masks for free. Irvine City Council members have confirmed their attendance and are excited for this community event.

ABOUT MAD ENGINE

Founded in 1987, Mad Engine has grown to become the leading global apparel and accessories wholesaler of licensed, branded and private label apparel. Mad Engine's footprint spans multiple continents, with unique locations dedicated to customer service, manufacturing, quality assurance and distribution. This process better enables the company to fully meet the needs of every customer – from independent boutiques to mass market retailers – ensuring the best customer experience possible.

