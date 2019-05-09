Mad Engine Welcomes Cindy Levitt as SVP of Licensing

Cindy's career began as a merchant for May Departments Stores and went on to include duties such as President of licensed apparel specialist Now and Zen, President of Headline Entertainment, Consultant for Warner Bros Consumer Products, and Co-Creator and Executive Producer of "The Scream Awards" for Viacom's Spike TV Channel.

Cindy's successful track record propelled her to be selected as "Wonder Woman Retailer of the Year" by Women in Toys and "Woman of Inspiration" by Fashion Delivers-Delivering Good. Cindy currently serves as Chairman of the Board for LIMA (International Licensing Industry Merchandisers Association).

"The Mad Engine team is incredibly excited to have Cindy join the Mad family as she is truly a visionary and one of the most talented individuals in the business. Her extensive experience, industry knowledge, and vision for the future will continue to propel Mad Engine forward as one of the leading companies in the industry," Danish Gajiani, CEO.

About Mad Engine

Mad Engine has expanded substantially since its founding in 1987. The company has grown from a small t-shirt supplier to a best-in-class designer and distributor of licensed apparel, catering to the needs of a wide spectrum of retailers. The company has gained full vertical capabilities over the past 31 years, enabling greater control over sourcing and the supply chain, as well as providing reliability and predictability to customers. In more recent years, Mad Engine has diversified product offerings by launching additional divisions outside of its core male apparel business to include female apparel, loungewear, and accessories. The branded division is the company's newest venture.

