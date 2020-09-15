Maddie Ziegler And Fabletics Team Up For A Third Collection Infused With Her Personal Poetry And Sketches

Each piece in Ziegler's collection is thoughtfully versatile, contrasting bright neons with fan-requested neutrals to create a refreshing palette that's easy to mix and match. "I wanted this collection to support me in all aspects of my life—from dancing to hanging out to working out to just lounging at home," she explains. Her collection ranges from lifestyle staples, like a sleek bodysuit and recycled fleece joggers, to workout-ready pieces, including low to medium-impact sports bras designed with stylish details. In a range of the brand's signature high-tech fabrics—like max-compression PowerHold®, contouring SculptKnit® (now available in plus sizes for the first time!), and second-skin Seamless—Ziegler's capsule has a legging for every mood. "I feel most confident in something comfortable, cute, and casual—and that's exactly how this collection makes me feel," she says.

Most significantly, this special launch showcases Ziegler's private poetry and doodles. "This collection feels the most personal to me because I was involved in every last detail. Even the graphics are my own poetry in my handwriting, which I'm really excited to share," she says.

In sizes ranging from XXS-4X, the limited-edition Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics collection will be available starting September 15, 2020 on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US*. The assortment consists of seven outfits, with VIP prices starting at $25.95.

