Maddox Defense Moves Headquarters to Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of Dec. 1, 2020, Maddox Defense has moved their headquarters to 4915 Cranswick Road, Houston Texas, 77401.

Maddox Defense is a premier supplier of personal protective equipment to the US military, as well as the US Federal Government and State Governmental agencies. Products include gloves, masks, gowns, goggles, head and boot covers and sanitizer as well as other products vital in the fight against COVID-19. Maddox Defense strives to eliminate America's dependency on foreign supply by manufacturing in the United States.

Maddox Defense's new headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Since March 2020, Maddox Defense has been expanding its operations in the Houston area and officially moved its headquarters in December.

Jason Maddox, Maddox Defense founder shared, "This move allows us to be more competitive in our manufacturing as the economics allow us to get more space and more workers which in turn allows us to keep up with the demand to supply America's frontline with PPE products. Houston also allows us to be more strategic with logistics in delivering across the nation. While Texas has been hit hard with unemployment, Maddox is happy to be able to employ thousands of people at a competitive wage as well as benefits."

ABOUT MADDOX DEFENSE:

Since 2008, Maddox Defense has built its reputation on one mission: to manufacture the highest quality USA made protective equipment and deliver rapidly to America's front lines. Maddox Defense has spent over a decade supplying essential protective and defense equipment to the U.S. Special Forces and has grown to become the parent company of some of the most respected brands in the tactical and medical industries including; Maddox Defense Medical, Maddox Medical, Proguardeum, Stinger Solar Kits, Neptune Tactical, and Zombie Industries. The Maddox group of companies is globally headquartered in Houston, Texas, with distribution facilities across the United States.

For more information please visit www.MaddoxDefense.com

Join the conversation FB/TW/IG/LI @MaddoxDefense #MaddoxUSA

For interview requests or additional information please contact:

[email protected]

Related Images

maddox-defense-in-houston-texas.jpg

Maddox Defense in Houston, Texas

Maddox Defense's new headquarters in Houston, Texas.

SOURCE Maddox Defense