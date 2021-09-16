Made by Nacho Expands Cat-Crafted Cat Food Line: New Wet Food Helps Felines Stay Hydrated

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's important for furry felines to stay hydrated, which is why Nacho Flay, with the help of his dad, Chef Bobby Flay, has launched new products to expand the brand's beloved wet food line. Nacho knows that nothing is more important than selecting premium, flavorful ingredients that also support the needs of cats everywhere. As such, Nacho and his team have worked diligently this summer to grow their current offerings to include new flavors and textures in addition to a new grain-free option. Of course, Nacho's secret ingredient - bone broth - is the star of the show, delivering not only on flavor, but also on nutrition in each new recipe. New Made by Nacho wet food products are now available online at www.madebynacho.com, www.petsmart.com and on PetSmart shelves nationwide.

As an expert in all things cat, Nacho Flay knows his friends can suffer from chronic dehydration and as cat parents know, it can be hard to ensure they get enough water throughout the day. With this in mind, the Made by Nacho team developed new wet food options that serve as flavorful sources of added hydration. This ensures cats will get the moisture they require for their organs to function well, ultimately leading to happier and healthier cats. Nacho got a little help along the way from his dad, Chef Bobby Flay, expert nutritionists and his life-long vet Dr. Katja Lang.

"Cats do not have the same thirst drive as other species, so incorporating hydration into their diet is extremely important, especially as it relates to common health issues such as kidney disease," said Dr. Katja Lang, DVM + Veterinary Consultant at Made by Nacho. "While genetics can play a factor in developing kidney disease, ensuring a cat takes in enough hydration so that the kidneys (which are often the last to receive hydration), can function properly is key. Made by Nacho's wet food provides complete and balanced nutrition that is high in protein and water content, offering a palatable way for cats to get everything they need. I happily recommend it to all my feline patients as part of their regular diet," added Lang.

"Our wet foods are made with Nacho's secret ingredient, bone broth, for delicious flavor. Nacho knows how important great taste is but also how to help keep cats healthy," said Cat-Dad, Bobby Flay. "We think of Made by Nacho's expanded wet food line as THE go-to for keeping felines hydrated and healthy," explained Flay.

Products, Pricing* & Information:

Grain-Free Sustainably Caught Diced Tuna & Cod Recipe in Bone Broth

$1.69 /2.5oz cup, $1.49 /2.5oz pouch

Real fish and bone broth perfectly prepared in an irresistible grain-free, protein-packed cup or pouch.

Cage-Free Minced Chicken Recipe in Bone Broth

$1.69 /2.5oz cup

Rich in amino acids, made with real chicken and packed with hydration from bone broth.

Sustainably-Caught Minced Salmon Recipe in Bone Broth

$1.69 /2.5oz cup

Full of omega fatty acids from real sustainably-caught salmon and mixed with bone broth for a flavorful source of protein and collagen for healthy skin.

Grass-Fed, Grain-Finished Minced Beef Recipe in Bone Broth

$1.69 /2.5oz cup

Grass-fed, grain-finished beef, rich in amino acids for strong muscles and balanced with bone broth for hydration.

*Pricing reflects suggested retailer pricing. Exact pricing may vary from retailer to retailer.

Made by Nacho's expanded line of wet food products are available nationwide on www.madebynacho.com and in PetSmart stores across the country and on PetSmart.com.

About Made by Nacho

Founded by Nacho Flay, Made by Nacho is a full menu of cat-crafted cat food, with flavor-packed meals, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, that serve a nutritional purpose and offer a variety of flavor combinations. Made in the U.S., all Made by Nacho recipes are backed by a team of cat lovers that understands the needs of the discerning feline world; including Nacho's parent, Chef Bobby Flay, expert veterinarian, Dr. Katja Lang, and leading nutritionists. To learn more, visit madebynacho.com. Follow @madebynacho on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on additional news from Made by Nacho.

