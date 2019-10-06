MADE IN AMERICA 2019 Blazes a Trail Toward All-American Success

The four-day event drew a powerful network of policymakers, industry professionals, advocates and conscious consumers to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis this weekend. The exhibitor showcase included hundreds of manufacturers and companies from diverse industries and backgrounds. Categories ranged from aerospace and automobiles to apparel and textiles, and approximately 50 percent of exhibitors were either woman- or veteran-owned. The inspirational stories behind these American made companies garnered the interest of national media, including two consecutive days of live appearances on FOX News and FOX Business.

Event highlights included:

A mega kick-off party with performances by country music super-duo Big & Rich, Ted Nugent and Cowboy Troy

and Cowboy Troy A $75,000 check presentation to Wounded Warrior Project by Wahl Clipper Corporation, a 100-year-old company and American household name

check presentation to Wounded Warrior Project by Wahl Clipper Corporation, a 100-year-old company and American household name A shark-style pitch panel for inventors by the United Inventors Association of America

Presentations and forums led by industry leaders

Supportive peer-to-peer networking and relationship building within the Made in the U.S.A. community

During the final evening, the inaugural Made in America Awards were presented to the following individuals and companies:

MadeinAmerica.com Founder and CEO Don Buckner, Sr., concluded the event thanking sponsors, exhibitors and attendees for their support. He encouraged all to attend Made in America 2020 and to continue the momentum of this important movement for the nation's jobs, communities and economy.

