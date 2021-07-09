Made-in-China.com offers free business report to global buyers

NANJING, China, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you want to import some Chinese products and sell them in your targeted market, how to choose the appropriate category? For professional importers, regional advantages remain an irreplaceable factor in choosing suppliers, making it a necessity to understand the relative differences and strengths between industry clusters. Promising investments occur when supply and demand are matched well. Sourcing decisions, therefore, need up-to-date market intelligence.

This year, Made-in-China.com introduced a brand new service to global buyers – the StarTude Business Report. Made-in-China.com uses tools to cross-reference popular products on local market e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Kmart, with products on Made-in-China.com to accurately identify and match trending products for buyers to source. With this report, the buyers can get better help to understand China and Chinese suppliers. The themes covered within refers to a wide range including clusters, locally trending products and news that will make impact on business.

There are already 5 episodes of business report up to date which covering the industrials in Zhejiang and Guangdong, environmental friendly industries and seasonal local trending products. These contents have helped global buyers to source in China in a much more efficient way. Each episode is released in the 9th of every month on Star Buyers' Day in the form of video and article.

Except for the business report, the Star Buyer's Day have 3 more benefits for buyers to butter resource in China, which are: free samples, double bonus points and online trading coupons. Buyers can request samples from suppliers for free, gain double bonus point and exchange them into gifts and use special coupons when shopping in the online trading zone.

All the buyers can get these upper benefits on Made-in-China.com Star Buyers' Day – a monthly membership day dedicated to all buyers. It is worthy to know that the membership is free now. Go click the link below and get the membership now:

https://sourcing.made-in-china.com/star-buyers-day.html

SOURCE Made-in-China.com