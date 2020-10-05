Made-in-China.com to appear on 128th Canton Fair B2B cross-border e-commerce zone

The 128 th virtual Canton Fair will set up a cross-border e-commerce zone dedicated to promoting the integrated pilot zones. Made-in-China.com, as the leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform in China, has been successfully selected as one of the official partners to have a seat in this cross-border e-commerce zone. Made-in-China.com will hold online simultaneous events from October 15 th to 24 th , which will create digital, immersive and convenient sourcing experience for global buyers.

With a focus on global trade and e-commerce, Made-in-China.com has been dedicated to developing technologies about SMART EXPO since 2016. Combining the advanced technologies like VR, 360 virtual tour and live streaming, with abundant experiences of holding expos, Made-in-China.com created the original mode of "internet + expo" in China's exhibition field while is still keeping improving and upgrading it to a higher level.

And this time, Made-in-China.com has upgraded SMART EXPO signally. The new services like "Global Live Streaming", "Buyers' Choice" and "Online Trading Hall" together with "Online Meeting" and "Instant Multilingual Translation" these existing functions can bring buyers an immersive experience that inquiring, promoting and trading in real-time. Moreover, Made-in-China.com prepares bonds of e-coupon for buyers to use when purchase the products in Online Trading Channel, making them get the real benefits in this difficult post epidemic time.

Predictably, the 128th Canton Fair being hold online would further activate the global trade, create new market channel, energize the global industry chains and stabilize the global supply chains. "This time, Made-in-China.com will focus on 'Otaku Economy' which is the emerging demand of global market, and providing huge quantities of products and detailed service for global buyers. We welcome all global buyers visit our platform at the 128th Canton Fair B2B cross-border e-commerce zone," said Li Lei, the CEO of Made-in-China.com.

SOURCE Made-in-China.com