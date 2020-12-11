Made in USA N95 Face Mask for Consumers Now Available as COVID-19 Explodes by Digijaks Group, LLC

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now all consumers across the USA can obtain their own top quality Made in the USA N95 mask . This is the number one item for defense against Coronavirus. They are largely regulated to medical + first responders, so this marks a unique opportunity to protect yourself and your family. Be ready now for a very difficult winter season, along with expected mask mandates with a top of the line defensive product.

Made In USA N95 Face Mask for Consumers Everybody be like, how to N95?

Digijaks Group, LLC is directly engaged in the fight against Covid-19. After several months of securing bulk amounts of PPE for medical groups, dental groups, nursing homes, and other first responders throughout the US + parts of Canada finally, these masks are becoming available to consumers. Digijaks Group got a US manufacturer to agree to offer this life saving tool to all consumers in the USA, right now. Protect yourself and family.

Features

Over the head straps Adjustable nose bridge inside the mask Made in USA Tested by multiple laboratories and agencies

Availability

Made in the USA N95 face mask is available now. To order the Made in USA N95 face mask for consumers, simply go to the website. Place an order securely; using either Square or Stripe payments . This also allows for Apple, and Google payments as well. This is a unique opportunity to protect yourself and your family. Ideal for workers on the front lines, for families with at risk people, and for schools and religious groups to protect their members.

About Digijaks Group, LLC

Certified Covid19 Emergency Vendor; Cyber and Crisis Security. For more information, please see the website https://www.digijaks.com

