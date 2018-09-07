Made of Space Launches an Artist-Led Fashion Startup for People Who Know Authenticity Doesn't Hang on a Rack

Collaborating with artists from around the world, Made of Space puts people who create art and advocate for causes at the center of the brand, showcasing their creativity with apparel as the medium. Made of Space turns shopping into a creative exploration, with limited-run drops created by artists, including designs ranging from the deeply personal to social causes shared worldwide. Made of Space creates apparel that is democratized, sharing earnings with artists and their tribe.

The first drop features the work of four renowned artists from Denver: Jared De Palo, Ava Goldberg, Joseph Martinez and Jaime Molina. Each has created expressive-wear featuring their own style of artistic expression and uses a range of media to showcase their creativity. Shoppers will find inspiration from work that communicates the artists' unique vision and causes that resonate deeply. They won't find mass-produced fast-fashion.

To celebrate, Made of Space is collaborating with Martinez (@josephmrtnz), a contemporary artist from Denver whose work is featured in the first drop, and Boykong (@boykong), a self-taught painter, illustrator and muralist from Orlando, to commemorate the launch in the physical world with a mural created during Crush Walls, Denver's urban street festival, which runs from September 3-9, 2018.

The mural is being created on the grounds of the Meininger Art Supply Store, one of Denver's oldest, established in 1881. It's a fitting place to launch an imaginative new artistic venture, with art that depicts the timeless themes of creativity, tolerance, acceptance, love and light in the darkness at a venue that has served local artists for more than a century. On September 8, an informal event at the site of the mural will allow street festival attendees to meet the artists for a creative interaction.

"People have evolved from buying based on brand to questioning where their clothing comes from and where it will end up," said Ashan T, co-founder. "Today's shoppers are more selective about what brands they associate with, and they're looking for meaning and purpose in their experiences. They know you can't find authenticity hanging on a rack. Everyone is an artist, and the Made of Space platform gives people a way to express their individuality," added S Manuel, co-founder.

Made of Space will be curating drops from different artists across the USA and around the world in the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned at www.madeofspace.com.

Incubated by Twinery, Made of Space is an apparel brand with meaning. We focus on unique, limited-run, on-demand, waste-free fashion that fosters a conversation around creativity.

