MadeGood Sweetens Up Snack Bars With New Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MadeGood Foods ,® the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient-rich snack creators, is expanding its popular line of better-for-you snack bars with the debut of Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars. With three new flavors including Cookie Crumble, Birthday Cake, and Vanilla, these gluten-free, organic bars are now available nationwide online and in store at Target.

"Granola bars have always been one of our most popular products and customers are looking for new, cravable flavors and offerings that can satisfy a sweet tooth without guilt," said Nima Fotovat, President of MadeGood Foods. "These new bars hit the sweet spot (pun intended!). The delicious chocolate drizzle makes the products feel extra indulgent while still delivering nutrients from six different fruits and vegetables."

All MadeGood products are produced in a dedicated nut-free facility and free of the top eight allergens: peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, and shellfish.

Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars are an extension of the current MadeGood line, which includes:

The Suggested Retail Price (SRP) for MadeGood's Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars is $4.99 USD for a box of five bars.

About MadeGood Foods

MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients, allergen friendly and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. They are proud to be a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies, certified by the nonprofit B Lab, to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. MadeGood is made in a Zero Waste certified facility. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family's health and the planet's health. Trust in something good.

