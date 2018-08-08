Madhya Pradesh - the Land that Inspired Kipling's "The Jungle Book" and Features in Sir David Attenborough's Latest Epic Dynasties

BHOPAL, India, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle - an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's acclaimed and extremely popular "The Jungle Book" is set for a global release soon.

A little known fact is that the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh provided the inspiration for this iconic book. Rudyard Kipling drew inspiration from settings and surroundings of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The character 'Mowgli' was created based on a true story narrated by Sir William Henry Sleeman, about a boy raised by wolves. Many of the Jungle Book's location's including Seoni, Mowgli's birthplace and village, can still be visited today.

Sir David Attenborough's latest epic Dynasties (aired on BBC One), a new UK documentary focusing on family structures and struggles of five key species travels to Madhya Pradesh to tell the story of Raj Bhera and her cubs living in Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Home to an estimated 80 tigers, this tiger reserve attracts tourists, photographers and filmmakers. "Our story focuses on an adult tigress and mother. It's the story of her trying to raise her litter of cubs in this modern, changing world, and all the challenges she faces along the way," says the director.

Madhya Pradesh lies at the heart of India - a region which will surprise even the most seasoned traveler. Travellers can discover mighty mountain ranges, meandering rivers and miles of verdant forests - showcasing 25 sanctuaries, 10 national parks and 6 tiger reserves. This includes almost 20 percent of India's tiger population.

The vast National Parks offer an ideal natural environment for not only tigers but peacocks, barking deer, leopards, cheetahs, wild boars, blackbucks and crocodiles. Barasingha (literally translated to `one with 12 horns`) is a swamp deer found nowhere else in the world.

The state is also home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites - the 10th century temples of Khajuraho, covered in ecstatic erotic sculpture, is a reminder of India's ancient artistic heritage. Millennia old Buddhist monuments can be found at Sanchi and Paleolithic cave paintings at Bhimbetka– so much of the subcontinent's unimaginably long history compressed into a single, vastly unexplored region.

