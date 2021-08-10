Madison Auction Toasts the Success of their 2021 August Live-Streaming Auction

Madison Auction's third live-streaming sale of the year took place on Saturday, 7 August in Hong Kong. Bidders around the world participated this sale on Madison's website and newly developed APP. A simultaneous-casting event was also held in Shanghai for the first time, connecting Shanghai sale room with Hong Kong sale room via live broadcast.

Burgundy remains extremely popular

Burgundy remains extremely popular with our audience, with bottles from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and dʼAuvenay selling past their high estimate values.

Among the top performed lots, Lot 124, 2008 Domaine d'Auvenay Meursault, Les Narvaux and Lot 359 2004 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche Grand Cru were both sold twice as high as their estimates. Lot 353 2007 Domaine d'Auvenay Meursault, Pré de Manche was sold at 250% of its estimate.

Lot 121 - 2007 Domaine d'Auvenay Meursault 1er Cru, Les Gouttes d'Or (2)

Est. HKD 55,000 – HKD 85,000

Selling Price: HKD 104,125

Lot 124 - 2008 Domaine d'Auvenay Meursault, Les Narvaux (12)

Est. HKD 300,000 – HKD 480,000

Selling Price: HKD 673,750

Lot 353 - 2007 Domaine d'Auvenay Meursault, Pré de Manche (2)

Est. HKD 50,000 – HKD 85,000

Selling Price: HKD 122,500

Lot 373 - 2000 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Assortment (12)

Est. HKD 350,000 – HKD 550,000

Selling Price: HKD 551,250

Lot 359 - 2004 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche Grand Cru (2)

Est. HKD 45,000 – HKD 70,000

Selling Price: HKD 91,875

Lot 341 - 2002 Bouchard Père et Fils La Romanée Grand Cru (6)

Est. HKD 70,000 – HKD 110,000

Selling Price: HKD 134,750

Bordeaux and California have strong performance

Bordeaux lots also had a strong performance, as well as wines from United States and Italy. Some lots even hammered above 150% of their pre-sale estimates, such as Lot 22, 34, 92 and 217.

Lot 92 - 1989 Château Léoville-Las Cases Saint Julien 2ème Cru Classé (12)

Est. HKD 18,000 – HKD 28,000

Selling Price: HKD 31,850

Lot 22 - Château Latour Assortment (12)

Est. HKD 45,000 – HKD 70,000

Selling Price: HKD 73,500

Lot 34 - 1991 Harlan Estate Proprietary Red (1)

Est. HKD 22,000 – HKD 32,000

Selling Price: HKD 34,300

Lot 217 - Sassicaia Mixed Lot (2)

Est. HKD 26,000 – HKD 38,000

Selling Price: HKD 46,550

In this auction, bidders also appreciated beautiful wines sold at competitive prices.

Lot 29 - 2002 Masseto (6)

Selling Price: HKD 26,950

Average Market Price: HKD 35,220

Lot 78 - 1982 Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan Grand Cru Classé (12)

Selling Price: HKD 98,000

Average Market Price: HKD 124,512

Lot 402 - 2009 Domaine Ponsot Chambertin Grand Cru (6)

Selling Price: HKD 31,850

Average Market Price: HKD 41,658

Presiding over the sale as our Chief Auctioneer is Ms Xu Ying, China's first nationally registered auctioneer from the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region. The Shanghai simultaneous casting auction took place at the Michelin Two Star restaurant Yongfoo Elite. Bidders enjoyed the competitive but fun event.

Our current major step into the future of auction is the launch of our mobile app, which further facilitate bringing the traditional auction model into the digital era. The August sale was live streamed via the Madison App the first time. We will continuously improve our bidding platform to provide our bidders with better experience.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to all of the bidders who supported our sale so enthusiastically, as well as our esteemed consignors who shared these beautiful selections from their highly curated collections. As a proudly Asian auction house, Madison has been committed to serving collectors from Hong Kong, Mainland China and beyond since our establishment. Keeping fine wines as our core, allowing Madison to facilitate a timeless, luxury lifestyle for our clients.

With a focus on innovation, Madison Auction is driven to continue to develop and evolve our offerings to better suit the needs of our bidders and consignors. Log in onto our bidding platform ( bid.madison-auction.com ), or follow Madison Auction WeChat account for more international fine wine auction information.

We continue to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales – contact us today for an estimation on your collection.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (+852) 3188 6613

SOURCE Madison Auction

