Madison Auction Toasts the Success of their May Live-Streaming Wine Auction Sale Of 2021

The live-streaming wine auction sale took place on Saturday, 15 May in Hong Kong. Featuring 194 lots of wonderfully rare wines of exceptional provenance (estimation value from HKD14 million-HKD21 million), including 29 lots of Bordeaux wines with Average Sold Lot Value of HKD 106,321, 112 lots of Burgundy wines with Average Sold Lot Value of HKD 77,973 and 20 fantastic whiskies with Average Sold Lot Value of HKD 268,152.

3 bottles of pristine 2004 Domaine d'Auvenay Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru (dry white wine) were sold at HKD 220,550 in the auction, surpassing the high estimate.

The Popular star, Domain Bizot (red wine), achieved the excellent result of the auction. For 2006 Domaine Bizot Vosne-Romanée Les Jachées, Est. HKD 5,000-HKD 7,000, was sold at HKD 10,413 per bottle. And 2013 Domaine Bizot Marsannay Clos du Roy, Est. HKD 3,500-HKD 5,000, was sold at HKD 7,350.

Alongside this, other lots had outstanding performance as well in this wine auction, which made people pleasantly surprised.

For some of the hit lots, the hammer prices of the wines were ahead of the international auction houses during the same period, and they performed well. We sincerely appreciate the high-quality buyers for their participation and their great support for wines, which made Madison Auction went viral. For example, 1995 Domaine Leroy Richebourg and 2015 Chateau Angelus, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, our hammer prices were both about 15% higher than the highest of international auction houses in the same period this year.

Tasting wines is a pursuit of quality life and collecting wine is a genuine honor. Beyond tasting and collecting, Auctioning the best wines you have could be an honorable sharing and brilliant investment. Madison Auction is accepting consignments for our upcoming auctions at 0% seller's commission. Contact us today at [email protected].com or call +852 3188 6613 for a complimentary estimation of your collection.

SOURCE Madison Auction Limited