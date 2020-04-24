Madison Avenue Securities, LLC Adds Five Advisor Team with over $300 Million in Client Assets

ATLANTA, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (www.mas-bd.com) announced earlier this month that they had completed the on-boarding of Oxford Retirement Advisors (www.OxfordRA.com) and their team of associated financial advisors. Oxford Retirement Advisors, headquartered in Atlanta, advises investors as well as other investment professionals.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be launching this new partnership," says Marty McNees, President of Madison Avenue Securities. "The Oxford Retirement Advisors team represents the high caliber of experience and professionalism that we want affiliated with our firm," he continues.

"As entrepreneurs to our core, we're really excited to join a firm that offers a truly open platform and atmosphere to serve our clients," stated by Anthony Mowrer, Clint Gharib and Jeff Schade, the leaders of Oxford Retirement Advisors. The trio has over 85 years combined experience and have worked together their entire careers.

About Oxford Retirement Advisors

Oxford Retirement Advisors is a full-service, independent team committed to supporting people pursuing their financial goals. Oxford Retirement Advisors was created to be the action of integrity. The firm offers no proprietary products but has access to nearly every investment product and service for individuals and business owners available in the market today. The Oxford approach is to act as the "coach" for your team – bringing together "players" and strategies for your goals – but their clients own the "team" and make the final decisions. Oxford Retirement Advisors, knows their job is to help their clients make money and understand it's equally important to help them protect their investments.

About Madison Avenue Securities, LLC

Madison Avenue Securities, LLC is a boutique Registered Investment Adviser and Broker-Dealer headquartered in San Diego, CA and conducts business through its affiliated financial professionals located in over 100 locations throughout the U.S. www.mas-bd.com

