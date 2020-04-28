Madison Avenue Securities, LLC Announces Launch of New Back Office System

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (www.mas-bd.com) announced this week that they had completed the rollout of a new and improved back office system to be used by their network of Financial Advisors. The new system that they have named "Omnio Pro" will serve as the firm's commission processing and compliance management system. The system is also designed to be the firm's new "front end" account opening platform.

"Our proprietary Omnio Pro system completely modernizes the way we transact business," says Marty McNees, President of Madison Avenue Securities. "It also has the flexibility we need to adapt to a continuously changing business environment for years to come," he continues.

Casey Cotton, Madison Avenue Securities' Chief Technology Officer is also enthusiastic about the launch of Omnio Pro. "We are excited about the release of Omnio Pro, as we now have a hub that is the central platform for all of our technology," says the CTO. "This new technology will eventually take Madison Avenue Securities to a completely digital experience for our Advisors and their Clients. Omnio Pro is a highly adaptable, dynamic system and, as we stand today, we have only begun to scratch the surface of its capabilities."

When asked about the system, Madison Avenue Securities' Chief Operating Officer, Villy Fixsen noted, "We've been looking to ease the paperwork burden on our Financial Advisor community for a long time. I'm confident this system will bring our processing behaviors to the next level."

The Omnio Pro system was rolled out to Madison Avenue Securities' network of affiliated Financial Advisors on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Madison Avenue Securities, LLC is a boutique Registered Investment Adviser and Broker-Dealer headquartered in San Diego, CA and conducts business through its affiliated financial professionals located in over 100 locations throughout the U.S. www.mas-bd.com

