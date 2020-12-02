Madison Capital Group Acquires 275 Units in Downtown Charleston, South Carolina

"Foundry Point is an asset that we plan to hold long term as we believe in the long-term growth of Charleston, particularly on the Peninsula. The nearby corridor is continuing to transform, and we are excited to see how the area looks in 10 – 15 years", said Ryan Hanks Founder of MCG.

Madison Capital Group has been very active over the last 10 years in the Charleston region and has a large office in Downtown Charleston. Madison has been involved in the acquisition and development of 13 other communities in the Charleston MSA since 2009 and has two more communities planned in Downtown and West Ashley.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is multifamily investment firm based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development and acquisitions of Class A multi-family projects throughout the Southeast.

Contact: [email protected]

