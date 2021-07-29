Madison Capital Group acquires land in Charlotte, NC for 250 Apartment units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC has purchased approximately 5 acres in the Ashley Park neighborhood in West Charlotte. Madison is very bullish on this location within Charlotte given the new restaurants and amenities throughout the neighborhood.

The Charlotte-based multifamily company will develop a 250-unit apartment complex called Madison at Ashley Park. The project will feature a four-story building, with a parking deck and clubhouse. Amenities will include a two-story clubhouse, fitness facility, swimming pool and clubroom.

Construction on the project is expected to commence at the end of 2021.

This will be Madison's fifth recent apartment development in the Charlotte MSA. Madison also has plans to start a sixth project near Concord Mills later this year. The company currently has similar projects under construction throughout The Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. Madison currently has 9 deals in the pipeline in other parts of FL, Nashville, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development of suburban garden mutli family projects throughout the Southeast with a focus on Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Richmond, Atlanta, and Florida.

Contact: [email protected]

