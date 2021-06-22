Madison Capital Group acquires land in Nashville for 266 Apartment units

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC has purchased approximately 14 acres in the Antioch suburb of Nashville. The project is part of the Century Farms master planned development. The Century Farms development will provide numerous new demand drivers for the area, as plans include the development of the practice facility for Nashville's new MLS team, Nashville SC. Plans also included a CHS office (now in operation) to house 2,000 new employees. Other planned developments include an 18-acre office park, 57-acres of mixed-use, and a stand-alone grocer.

The Project will be called Madison Century Farms and will feature 266 units incorporated into 9 buildings (3-4 stories). Project amenities will include luxury unit finishes, standalone clubhouse with rooftop deck, clubroom, fitness center, outdoor lounge with summer kitchen, a dog park, resort style pool and pool deck with grilling stations and a fire pit. The project will be delivered via BenCo Construction an affiliate of Madison Capital Group.

Construction on the project is expected to commence in the Fall of 2021.

This is the first development in the Nashville area for MCG. The company currently has similar projects under construction in The Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida.

Madison Capital Group, LLC is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development of suburban garden mutli family projects throughout the Southeast with a focus on Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Florida.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Madison Capital Group