Madison Capital Group breaks ground on Charlotte Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC has begun construction of Madison Farms, a luxury apartment community located off of Highway 29 just North of I-485. Residents are expected to move in by 2022.

Madison Farms will consist of 240 apartments and townhomes average 900 square feet. Residents will have easy access to I-485, Concord Mills, and several retail services. The Community amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park, and a walking path.