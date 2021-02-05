Madison Communities Acquires Mixed Use Site in Suburban Raleigh

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently acquired a 46-acre apartment and commercial site in Apex, NC a growing suburban of Raleigh. Located off 540 and 55, the community will be called Madison Apex and construction will begin later this year. The project will also feature a commercial component next to the new apartments.

Madison has a long history in the Raleigh – Durham apartment market, having acquired and developed several communities over the years throughout the Triangle.

"We has been very active over the last several months across the Southeast region, recently acquiring sites in Orlando and Charlotte". In 2021 Madison Communities will start projects in several other growing Sunbelt markets such as Charlotte, Raleigh, Charleston, Nashville, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Austin.

Madison Communities is based in Charlotte, NC and focuses on the development and management of suburban garden apartment projects throughout the Sunbelt and has offices in Charlotte, Nashville, and Charleston.

