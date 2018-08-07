Madison Huemmer Named NPA Top 40 Under 40

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iParq's Director of Sales & Marketing, Madison Huemmer, has been awarded the National Parking Associations (NPA) Top 40 Under 40. This award is given once per year to a select group of distinguished young professionals in the parking and transportation industry.

An example of one of Mrs. Huemmer's 2018 achievements that landed her this accolade is being elected to the Women In Parking (WIP) Leadership Board in January 2018 and taking over the WIP mentorship program in June 2018.

A full release by NPA can be found here: https://weareparking.org/news/411573/National-Parking-Association-Honors-Parking-Industrys-Most-Influential-Young-Professionals.htm

About iParq

iParq is the oldest online parking management solution on the market. For 19 years iParq has been leading the pack with innovative new features, law abiding modules, and smart integrations with technology forward companies.

Headquartered in the United States, and with clients throughout North America, spanning multiple industries, iParq is the undisputed frontrunner in parking management technology. Contact us at www.iParq.com for more information on our services.

