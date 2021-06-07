Madison Industries Leadership Announcements

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Industries, one of the world's largest privately held companies, announced today two exciting leadership moves aimed at delivering on its mission of making the world safer, healthier, more productive while building something truly remarkable.

Jill Wyant, President and CEO of Madison IAQ

Alex Joseph has been promoted to Vice Chair of Madison Industries where he will continue to lead many Madison businesses, assist companies in achieving operational excellence and transition acquisitions into the Madison family. Alex has served Madison as Senior Managing Director since 2016, and as Chair of Madison IAQ since 2020, and has been key in leading the transformational growth of Madison IAQ and Madison Medical as well as numerous Filtration Group, Madison Industrial, and Madison Safety & Flow businesses. Alex will continue to work closely with the Madison IAQ team as they capture the tremendous growth ahead in indoor air quality.

"Alex Joseph has been a key, foundational partner for all of us at Madison," said Madison Industries founder Larry Gies. "We wouldn't have the scale, breadth and depth of customer solutions or the engaged teams we have today if not for Alex."

Jill Wyant, Dow board member and former Ecolab Executive Vice President and President, has been named President & CEO of Madison IAQ. Jill will be responsible for all of Madison's IAQ businesses and will lead the creation of an outcomes based, customer centric platform that delivers the full indoor air quality solution suite.

"Jill Wyant is one of those people who you meet and immediately want to have on your team," said Andy Silvernail, Madison Industries Chair, President & CEO. "Not only is she an engaging, mission-driven leader, but Jill has shown a track record of being able to build great teams, driven by culture, that grow businesses through innovation and operational excellence. Jill will be a key driver of expanding our mission of making the world safer, healthier and more productive to more people around the world."

Jill is a member of the Dow Board of Directors and brings over 25 years of success leading Fortune 500 businesses in the food & beverage, life sciences, industrial and healthcare sectors to Madison. She comes to Madison from Ecolab where she served most recently as Executive Vice President of Innovation and Transformation. Previously, Jill was Executive Vice President and President of Global Regions and Global Healthcare at Ecolab where she led a $6 Billion P&L with 25,000 employees. Other leadership roles held at Ecolab include Executive Vice President and President of Global Food & Beverage, Global Healthcare and Global Life Sciences. Jill is mission based, passionate about leading entrepreneurial teams and focused on strategic growth.

Jill will now lead the growing Madison IAQ vertical with a robust portfolio of brands and the most innovative teams in indoor air quality. Madison IAQ represents nearly $2.5 billion in revenue and 8,000 employees who provide clean, safe air to our schools, hospitals, places of work and homes.

"I am extremely proud of everything we accomplished at Ecolab and excited to join the team at Madison Industries," said Wyant. "Madison's unique mission and culture is what attracted me as we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build something truly remarkable that will long outlast us."

Jill holds degrees from University of Saint Thomas and Osaka Gakuin University as well as an MBA from the University of Chicago. She is passionate about various philanthropic activities and lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota with her husband and son.

About Madison Industries

Madison Industries is one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential. Please visit us at www.madison.net and www.madisoniaq.com.

Contact: Matt Huser - Madison Industries +1 404 368 7620 [email protected]

Related Images

jill-wyant.jpg

Jill Wyant

Jill Wyant, President and CEO of Madison IAQ

SOURCE Madison Industries