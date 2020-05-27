Madison Logic Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Account Based Marketing (ABM) company Madison Logic is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. At a time in which B2B marketers are grappling to sustain pipeline and deal velocity amidst the economic chaos of COVID-19, Madison Logic's global ABM platform, ML Platform™, is enabling marketers to target the right accounts, increase engagement throughout the customer journey, measure account-level impact and prove ROI for sales and marketing budgets.

Joint Madison Logic and HubSpot clients can now:

Personalize messaging across any stage of the buyer journey through dynamic account segmentation.

Trigger relevant nurture campaigns across paid media channels based on content engagement signals.

Communicate with sales teams, in real-time, on which content their accounts are engaging with across multiple media channels.

Influence and enrich account scoring based on paid media channel engagement.

"The role account-based initiatives play in marketing strategies continues to evolve," said Eric Wittlake, Senior Analyst, TOPO. "Today, the best organizations adopt a full-funnel, account-based strategy. According to our benchmark data, high performing account-based organizations are 51% more likely than other companies to run pipeline velocity plays."

Madison Logic's integration with HubSpot enables full-funnel planning and execution for more marketers today. Marketers using Madison Logic's integrated personalization capabilities see a 507% ROI (over 3 years), according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by Madison Logic in 2019.

"Today's marketers need a seamless way to engage the accounts that sales want to influence," said Tom O'Regan, CEO, Madison Logic. "With this HubSpot integration, Madison Logic will enable marketers to engage and measure their impact to accounts across content syndication, display advertising and LinkedIn ads to bring marketing and sales closer together and accelerate deal velocity."

"ABM is at the center of modern B2B marketing," said Scott Brinker, Vice President of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "We are excited to have Madison Logic as a partner in our ecosystem, bringing their innovative multi-channel ABM platform to our customers. Their sophisticated toolset helps customers accelerate their pipeline by engaging accounts across all stages of the buyer journey using multiple paid media channels."

Learn more about the integration at the HubSpot App Marketplace here. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and have been accepted to the App Marketplace. HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 78,700 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; Ghent, Belgium; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

