MADISON MARQUETTE Announces Expansion of Platform and Leadership Team with Roseview Merger

"As we sought to expand both our investment and property services practices in 2018, we were seeking the best talent as well as the best cultural fit for our company and our clients," states Amer Hammour, Executive Chairman of Madison Marquette. "Vince and the Roseview team stood out for many reasons. PMRG, which joined the Madison Marquette platform last year, had partnered successfully with Roseview on several value-added office investments. In addition, Roseview was aligned with our vision and investment strategy. We share a commitment to leveraging a fully integrated services platform to create value and to deliver transformative, innovative projects for our clients and investors."

With the merger, Madison Marquette fortifies its already robust full-service platform. Roseview's real estate fund management and investment track record, as well as its capital markets expertise raising equity for private real estate companies and investment managers, complements Madison Marquette's well-established reputation in real estate investment and management. In addition, Roseview brings its corporate advisory practice, which provides value-added asset management services to corporations with complex real estate portfolios and under-utilized property holdings. Upon closing, Roseview's clients will benefit from Madison Marquette's full-service platform, and its more than 25-year legacy of value creation across multiple asset classes, markets and market cycles.

Costantini brings over 35 years of industry leadership as a real estate fund manager, investor and institutional advisor to his new role as CEO of Madison Marquette. "Our two companies share a commitment to providing the best advice and service in an evolving market. The combination of Madison and Roseview creates a national platform that provides a unique new industry choice for owners, investors and corporations seeking a service partner with an ownership perspective focused on long-term value creation," states Costantini.

When he assumes his CEO role, Costantini will work in close partnership with Executive Chairman Hammour and President John Fleury as a managing principal of the combined firm. Costantini will have primary responsibility for leading and expanding the company's investment management practice and Fleury will focus on the continued growth and optimization of Madison Marquette's integrated third-party services. With the firm's expanded leadership team in place, Hammour will continue to lead major strategic projects, while also focusing on investment strategy and client development.

"With these recent moves, Madison is meeting the challenge of today's market – which requires insight and creativity, as well as superior execution capabilities. We will be large enough to provide integrated investment and property services across most major markets in the US, and yet still focused enough to provide clients and investors with the personal service and attention to detail that they highly value," concludes President Fleury.

The two companies have reached a definitive agreement and closing is expected in the next 45 days. The merger remains subject to regulatory review with respect to Roseview's Registered Investment Advisor and Broker-Dealer subsidiaries.

ABOUT MADISON MARQUETTE

Madison Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, developer, operator and service provider headquartered in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1992, the company's reputation is built on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of landmark mixed-use assets in major and emerging high-growth markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette partners with global, institutional and private investors to achieve industry-leading investment performance across asset classes -- including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family. As a full-service real estate provider, the company delivers integrated leasing and management services to a diverse portfolio of 330 assets in 24 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6 billion. Madison Marquette has over 600 professionals providing nationwide service from 13 regional markets and is a member of the Capital Guidance group of companies.

ABOUT THE ROSEVIEW GROUP

The Roseview Group is a leading institutional real estate investment management and advisory company. Founded in 2001, Roseview has a team of 20 professionals and operates a national practice through offices in Boston (headquarters), Seattle, Philadelphia, and Western Michigan. The company's leadership team offers a broad range of real estate experience in entitlement, design, construction, development, acquisitions, financing, leasing, asset sales, asset management and corporate portfolio management. Since inception, Roseview has completed over $6 billion in transactions across its advising, investment and capital raising platforms, working with leading real estate investment and operating companies across the country.

