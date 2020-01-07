Madison Realty Capital Continues National Expansion with New Dallas Office

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Realty Capital (MRC) has opened its first Dallas, TX office, marking another milestone in the ongoing national expansion for the New York City based private equity firm focused on debt and equity strategies in markets across the United States.

Jonathan Hart, Vice President, Madison Realty Capital Dallas office

As part of this announcement, MRC is appointing Jonathan Hart as the newest Vice President on the firm's Originations team. Hart will be based out of Dallas and will identify new debt and equity investment opportunities for MRC throughout the region. Prior to joining MRC, Hart served as an Assistant Vice President at ACORE from 2016-2019.

Josh Zegen, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of MRC, made the announcement.

"Our Dallas office will allow MRC to serve key markets in the greater Texas area as part of our broader national expansion," Zegen adds. "MRC has closed several transactions in Texas in recent years and will continue to pursue opportunities in markets throughout the state, including Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. We're pleased to have Jonathan on board as a 'boots on the ground' presence to support our investment efforts in the area and build our network of local relationships."

MRC has closed numerous deals within this region, including a recent $32.5 million loan to finance the acquisition of a mixed-use development site in the Turtle Creek neighborhood of Dallas. The new Dallas office also represents their third MRC location overall, following the 2018 opening of the firm's Los Angeles office.

About Madison Realty Capital (MRC)

Madison Realty Capital (MRC) is a New York City based real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies with regional offices in key markets including Los Angeles and Dallas. Founded in 2004, MRC has closed on approximately $12 billion of transactions in the multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotel sectors. The firm manages investments in the United States on behalf of a global investor base. MRC is a fully integrated firm with over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Among other industry recognitions, MRC has been named to the Commercial Observer's prestigious "Power 100" list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as one of the industry's top construction lenders.

