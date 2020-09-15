Madison Reed Wins Allure's Best of Beauty Award

Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss is a sheer, semi-permanent color refresher that truly is the secret to gorgeous, salon-quality color and shine. It taps into what colorists know: permanent color shouldn't be applied to hair mid-lengths and ends every time a woman is ready for a root touch-up. All-over application can eventually make color too dark and dull. Color Reviving Gloss solves the problem. It's applied to mid-lengths and ends of hair during root touch-ups or between colorings to gently tone, enhance shine, add dimension, and boost color without over-darkening or causing color build up.

"At Madison Reed, we're laser-focused on getting your color right. When we created our Gloss line, our goal was to give women the same type of products used by her salon colorist with ingredients she could feel good about--- our Smart-8 ingredient profile, " said Amy Errett, CEO and founder of Madison Reed. "We are honored to have another Madison Reed product receive the recognition of Allure."

Madison Reed's Light Works Balayage Highlight Kit won Allure's 2018 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award, a category that specifically recognizes products that transform beauty routines with standout ingredients, technology or design. With Light Works, Madison Reed reinvented highlighting and made it possible for women to achieve "lived-in" highlights at home-- for a fraction of the cost of what they would spend in a salon.

For Madison Reed, the Allure 2020 Best of Beauty Award comes during a period of high growth for the brand. Since March 2020, Madison Reed has seen a 12x increase in new customers. It has begun reopening its unique concept Color Bars across the country-- in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Texas, and has added new locations in greater Atlanta, King of Prussia, PA, and the Washington, D.C. area.--- bringing its total number of Color Bars to 22, with more opening soon.

As with all Madison Reed products, Color Reviving Gloss is formulated with the company's Smart-8 profile-- free of eight harsh ingredients typically found in hair color: ammonia, PPD, resorcinol, parabens, phthalates, gluten, SLS, and titanium dioxide. Plus, it's infused with argan oil to restore shine to color, and keratin and ginseng root extract to strengthen and fortify, leaving hair soft, hydrated and healthy-looking.

Color Reviving Gloss is available in seven shades plus Glassa, a clear gloss to add shine without color. At Madison-Reed.com and at Madison Reed Color Bars, Gloss is $30 as a one-time purchase, $25 as a recurring membership and $18 when added to a purchase of permanent hair color. Gloss is also available at Ulta.com and in select Ulta Beauty stores.

About the Allure Best of Beauty Awards

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year's winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

About Madison Reed

Madison Reed is a beauty company revolutionizing the way women color their hair. The fast-growing startup has created a luxurious hair-color formula free of the eight harsh ingredients typically used by other brands. For those who prefer to color their hair at home, Madison Reed uses proprietary color-matching technology and a team of professional, on-call colorists to help women choose the perfect shade of hair color, which is delivered to their door. For those who prefer to have Madison Reed color applied by a professional colorist, Madison Reed Color Bars are open in New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Texas, the Atlanta area, King of Prussia, PA, and the Washington, D.C. metro area with more coming soon. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com and www.ulta.com, or in store at Ulta Beauty and Madison Reed Color Bars.

