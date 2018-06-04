Madison Reed Wins Allure's Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed, the leading at-home prestige hair color company, proudly announces their receipt of acoveted Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award. Allure bestowed the honor on Madison Reed's Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit which was released earlier this year.

The innovative kit contains everything you need to produce salon-quality highlights in the comfort of your own home. Allure bestowed a 2018 Best of Beauty honor on Madison Reed's Light Works At-Home Balayage Highlighting Kit which was released earlier this year. Light Works is a first-of-its-kind, at-home highlighting product that offers the same two-step process you get in a salon: first, lightening, and then toning to refine the color for natural-looking, balayage highlights.

Light Works is a first of its kind at-home highlighting product that offers the same two-step process that you get in a salon: first, lightening, and then toning to refine the color for natural-looking, balayage highlights. The innovative kit features no ammonia, no harsh odor, a powder-free, clay-based cream lightener to eliminate mess, a unique Bond Building Cleansing Treatment to strengthen highlighted hair as well as a patent-pending wishbone balayage applicator that aids in achieving natural-looking highlights.

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year's winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace. Breakthrough Award winners are noteworthy in particular for being revolutionary and transforming beauty routines with standout ingredients, technology or design.

"In everything we do, Madison Reed wants to improve the client coloring experience. With the introduction of Light Works, we reinvented highlighting and made it attainable for women to achieve 'lived-in' highlights for hundreds of dollars less than you'd spend at a salon," said Amy Errett, CEO and founder of Madison Reed. "We are thrilled to have Light Works receive the recognition of an Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award."

Light Works is available on Madison-Reed.com and at Madison Reed Color Bars for $44.95 and for $35.95 for members. Light Works is also available at Ulta.com and in select Ulta stores.

About Madison Reed:

Based in San Francisco, Madison Reed is a beauty company revolutionizing the way women color their hair. The fast-growing startup uses technology, a proprietary ammonia-free formula, and a team of licensed colorists to deliver salon-quality hair color for under $25. Founded in 2013, Madison Reed started with a simple mission: To create a luxurious prestige hair color made with ingredients you can feel good about. Madison Reed's conditioning formula is crafted without ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, PPD, phthalates, and gluten. The entire color and hair care line is enriched with argan oil, keratin, and ginseng root extract to protect and pamper hair. Products can be found online, on mobile, and through select retailers including Sephora, QVC and Ulta Beauty. For fast, fabulous color applied by a professional, visit Madison Reed Color Bars in New York and San Francisco.

Media Contact:

Meghan Donovan

201834@email4pr.com

855-742-5916

SOURCE Madison Reed

Related Links

http://www.madison-reed.com

