Madison Street Capital advises Innovative Fluid Handling Group (IFH) on its sale to The Mendota Group

IFH is a 3 rd generation steel hydraulic and fuel tank manufacturer, primarily servicing Fortune 500 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company offers over 1,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), including about 550 hydraulic tanks. Operations are performed by the Company's roughly 250 employees. IFH has gone through several different iterations since its founding in 1943. It has grown and contracted as it has focused on different product and operational focuses over the years. It started as a welding company, eventually evolved into a heavy steel fabricator, and is now focused on tank manufacturing. The Company is uniquely capable to work with a client to manufacture custom products that serve their specific needs.

Jim King, Jr., CEO of IFH said, "The Madison Street Capital team gave us the opportunity to market and sell our company at a time when our business was changing rapidly, and we really needed the help. Barry Peterson and his team put together an impressive documentation of our story and took the time to walk us step by step through the process right up to closing. He kept the process on track through all the challenges while providing invaluable guidance along the way. All in all, the Madison Street Capital group was instrumental in bringing the right partner to the table and helping us complete the transaction. "

Barry Petersen, Sr. Managing Director of Madison Street Capital, who led the engagement, commented: "The Covid-19 induced market conditions added unique challenges during the process, but our understanding of the manufacturing space in the lower middle market and our experience leading successful transactions, were all instrumental to getting a result that made sense to Jim while sustaining his legacy. Jim and his team have been wonderful to work with and I am glad we were able to counsel them through the process to affect a successful transaction. We wish Jim the best and look forward to IFH and The Mendota Group's bright future."

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com

About Innovative Fluid Handling Group (IFH)

The IFH Group (Innovative Fluid Handling Group) designs and manufactures custom hydraulic oil reservoirs and fuel tanks for on- and off-road vehicles as well as fluid storage & dispensing systems for oil and lube rooms and mobile lubrication carts. The company provides on-site design and assembly assistance, as well as standardization of the materials and components required in customers' products to offer the most competitive price. The company practices kanban and maintains a broad inventory at IFH Group's factory and vendor facilities. This enables The IFH Group to always be ready for immediate build, quick assembly, and fast delivery. IFH was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Rock Falls, Illinois. For additional information, please visit www.ifhgroup.com

About The Mendota Group

Founded in 2000, The Mendota Group is a private equity firm based in Madison, Wisconsin. The firm seeks to invest in the manufacturing and industrials sectors. For additional information, please visit www.themendotagroup.com

